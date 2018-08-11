Ministry of Foreign Affairs of I R of Iran : President felicitates Ecuador on Independence Day

President Rouhani sent a message to the President of Ecuador to offer him congratulations on the Ecuadorian independence day and expressed hope that ties further develop.

President Hassan Rouhani's message is as follows:

In the Name of God,

Your Excellency Mr Lenín Boltaire Moreno Garcés,

Honourable President of Ecuador,

I would like to express my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the Independence Day of your country.

I hope that with mutual efforts of the two countries, we witness further deepening of friendship and relations in all fields, as well as international cooperation between the two countries.

I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of the Republic of Ecuador prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran