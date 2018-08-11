Log in
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of I R of Iran : President felicitates Ecuador on Independence Day

08/11/2018 | 09:40am CEST

President Rouhani sent a message to the President of Ecuador to offer him congratulations on the Ecuadorian independence day and expressed hope that ties further develop.

President Hassan Rouhani's message is as follows:

In the Name of God,

Your Excellency Mr Lenín Boltaire Moreno Garcés,

Honourable President of Ecuador,

I would like to express my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the Independence Day of your country.

I hope that with mutual efforts of the two countries, we witness further deepening of friendship and relations in all fields, as well as international cooperation between the two countries.

I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of the Republic of Ecuador prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of I.R. of Iran published this content on 11 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2018 07:39:03 UTC
