Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italian Republi : Meeting of Minister Moavero with Angel Gurrìa, Secretary General of OECD

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Enzo Moavero Milanesi, had a meeting at the Farnesina today with the Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), José Angel Gurría Treviño who was in Rome to present the OECD annual report on the Italian economy.

During the meeting, in addition to an overview of the most important aspects of the report by the Secretary General, the many areas of collaboration between Italy and the Paris-based organization were examined.