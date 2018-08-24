Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italian Republi : Minister Moavero Milanesi met with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 01:12pm EDT

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Enzo Moavero Milanesi, yesterday received the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, for a courtesy meeting at the Foreign Ministry. The meeting was held at the request of the minister who was spending a few days in Rome for personal reasons.

During the talk, the ministers had a general exchange of views on the major European dossiers, including the political perspectives of the European Union, the EU's Multiannual Financial Framework and issues relative to migration. They also reviewed the profile of bilateral relations; the situation in Ukraine, with special reference to the aspects of particular relevance to the Country's Hungarian minority; relations within NATO and the key importance of the perspective that it also focus its efforts on the Mediterranean; and the relationship with Russia, also within the framework of Italy's OSCE Chairmanship.

Speaking of migration flows towards the European Union, Minister Moavero Milanesi asked if the Hungarian government was willing to receive part of the migrants rescued at sea by the Coast Guard vessel 'Diciotti', and acknowledged the fact that it was not. The Hungarian minister made a point of underscoring that, in his opinion, there is great identity of views on European migration policies between Rome and Budapest. On his part, Minister Moavero explained that Italy's vision is in many ways dissimilar from that of Hungary, especially with respect to the need for Europe to have a fully shared systematic approach to managing migration flows and jointly shoulder the ensuing burden.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Italian Republic published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 17:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:27pIDAHO TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT : Bridge preservation at Cole and Overland intersection in Boise to begin next week
PU
07:27pLUBRIZOL : Honored as a Great Place to Work
PU
07:24pThe Dude's Tax Savings Are Far Out -- Overheard
DJ
07:22pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : seeks public comments on proposed road right-of-way
PU
07:17pMARK R  WARNER : Warner, Crapo Call on Trump Administration to Prevent Horse Soring
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:12pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF ITALIAN REPUBLI : Minister Moavero Milanesi met with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto
PU
07:07pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Tribunal Initiates Final Injury Inquiry—Cold-Rolled Steel from China, Korea and Vietnam
PU
07:07pAMSCL AMERICAN SUGAR CANE LEAGUE : Cover crops featured at sugarcane field day
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
2THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Trump's ego, Powell's speech, towards a no-deal Brexit
3Global stocks rally after Powell speech, oil prices surge
4MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.