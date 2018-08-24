Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italian Republi : Minister Moavero Milanesi met with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Enzo Moavero Milanesi, yesterday received the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, for a courtesy meeting at the Foreign Ministry. The meeting was held at the request of the minister who was spending a few days in Rome for personal reasons.

During the talk, the ministers had a general exchange of views on the major European dossiers, including the political perspectives of the European Union, the EU's Multiannual Financial Framework and issues relative to migration. They also reviewed the profile of bilateral relations; the situation in Ukraine, with special reference to the aspects of particular relevance to the Country's Hungarian minority; relations within NATO and the key importance of the perspective that it also focus its efforts on the Mediterranean; and the relationship with Russia, also within the framework of Italy's OSCE Chairmanship.

Speaking of migration flows towards the European Union, Minister Moavero Milanesi asked if the Hungarian government was willing to receive part of the migrants rescued at sea by the Coast Guard vessel 'Diciotti', and acknowledged the fact that it was not. The Hungarian minister made a point of underscoring that, in his opinion, there is great identity of views on European migration policies between Rome and Budapest. On his part, Minister Moavero explained that Italy's vision is in many ways dissimilar from that of Hungary, especially with respect to the need for Europe to have a fully shared systematic approach to managing migration flows and jointly shoulder the ensuing burden.