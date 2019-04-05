Log in
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italian Republi : Minister Moavero in Dinard to attend the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting

04/05/2019 | 07:27am EDT

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Enzo Moavero Milanesi, is attending the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting held today and tomorrow in Dinard, in Bretagne.

High on the G7 agenda are: defending democracies against external interference; cybersecurity; maritime security; peace-keeping operations in Africa and the participation of women in peace processes; combating illicit trafficking and international terrorism; international crises.

On this last issue, the Foreign Ministers will have the opportunity to debate the most sensitive topical issues, starting with the latest developments in Libya, with respect to which Minister Moavero will propose to take a common stand to help de-escalate the military conflicts and facilitate prospects of a peaceful and constructive outcome in line with UN efforts.

The G7 Summit at Dinard will adopt several formal Declarations, in particular on 'Women, Peace and Security', cybersecurity issues and on the seven State's joint action to combat illicit trafficking on a global scale. At the close of the two-day Summit, a detailed joint Communiqué will be released to summarise the outcome of the Foreign Ministers' meeting.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Italian Republic published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 11:26:02 UTC
