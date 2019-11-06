Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia : AMBASSADOR VISITS SASKATCHEWAN AND MANITOBA

Log in
AMBASSADOR VISITS SASKATCHEWAN AND MANITOBA

11/06/2019 | 02:45am EST

Ambassador Yadmaa Ariunbold has paid working visits to Saskatchewan and Manitoba from October 27th to 31st. Ambassador called on the Honourable Russell Mirasty, Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan, the Honourable Mark Docherty, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan, and visited the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan.

He had meetings with Deputy Minister of Energy and Resources, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, as well as with President and CEO of the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership. Ambassador delivered a presentation on Mongolia to students of the University of Regina. Ambassador visited Manitoba and met with Minister of Education, Minister of Conservation and Climate, Minister of Agriculture, and with Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage and discussed opportunities of cooperation with respective dignitaries. Ambassador met with His Worship Mr. Brian Bowman, Mayor of Winnipeg.

Official dialogues will follow meetings and agreed minutes then.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 07:44:05 UTC
