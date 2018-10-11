Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia : FOREIGN MINISTER D.TSOGTBAATAR MET WITH JULIAN KNIGHT MP, UK TRADE ENVOY TO MONGOLIA

H.E. Mr. Damdin Tsogtbaatar, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mongolia is visiting United Kingdom on 10-12 October to participate in the 'Illegal Wildlife Trade' international conference organized by the British government. During his visit in the UK, the Minister D.Tsogtbaatar met with Mr. Julian Knight MP, the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Mongolia.

At the meeting, both sides have expressed opinions on the current state of trade and economic cooperation and exchanged their ideas on how to further improve bilateral relations of Mongolia-UK on future actions in both international and regional affairs.

Minister D.Tsogtbaatar underlined that Mongolia has intentions to expand and develop friendly ties with the UK in all sectors including trade and economic, investment and he has expressed an interest to retain the current European Union's Generalised System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) trade arrangement and facilitations for Mongolian exporting products to the UK market after Brexit.