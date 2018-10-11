Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia : FOREIGN MINISTER D.TSOGTBAATAR MET WITH JULIAN KNIGHT MP, UK TRADE ENVOY TO MONGOLIA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 05:13am CEST

H.E. Mr. Damdin Tsogtbaatar, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mongolia is visiting United Kingdom on 10-12 October to participate in the 'Illegal Wildlife Trade' international conference organized by the British government. During his visit in the UK, the Minister D.Tsogtbaatar met with Mr. Julian Knight MP, the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Mongolia.

At the meeting, both sides have expressed opinions on the current state of trade and economic cooperation and exchanged their ideas on how to further improve bilateral relations of Mongolia-UK on future actions in both international and regional affairs.

Minister D.Tsogtbaatar underlined that Mongolia has intentions to expand and develop friendly ties with the UK in all sectors including trade and economic, investment and he has expressed an interest to retain the current European Union's Generalised System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) trade arrangement and facilitations for Mongolian exporting products to the UK market after Brexit.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 03:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:35aAustralia's banking regulator accepts criticism from inquiry as "reasonable"
RE
06:33aAsia shares plummet after Wall Street rout; Shanghai at near four-year lows
RE
06:33aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF SOCIALIST REPU : Vietnam and Russia enhance cooperation on UN peacekeeping operations
PU
06:32aAsia shares plummet after Wall Street rout; Shanghai at near four-year lows
RE
06:29aChina, Aiming to Borrow as Cheaply as Apple and Microsoft, Launches U.S. Dollar Debt Offering
DJ
06:28aEXCLUSIVE : BoE takes action to steer lenders through 'no-deal' Brexit - source
RE
06:24aIMF's Lagarde warns trade, currency wars could be detrimental for growth
RE
06:18aDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Australian Government General Government Sector Monthly Financial Statements July and August 2018
PU
06:18aERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Proposed revised access arrangement for the Mid West and South-West Gas Distribution Systems - Publication of Issues Paper
PU
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2EXCLUSIVE: BoE takes action to steer lenders through 'no-deal' Brexit - source
3FT SAYS MURDOCH IN LINE FOR TESLA CHAIR. MUSK REPLY: incorrect
4BAYER : BAYER : gets tentative ruling for new trial in weed-killer case
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : rocket for NASA over budget, could further delay launch - audit
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.