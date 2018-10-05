Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal : Press Release on 1st meeting of Nepal-Canada Bilateral Consultation Mechanism

Press Release

The first meeting of Nepal-Canada Bilateral Consultation Mechanism was held at the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development Canada in Ottawa this morning.

Mr. Shanker Das Bairagi, Foreign Secretary of the Government of Nepal and Dr. Donald Bobiash, Assistant Deputy Minister, Global Affairs Canada led their respective delegations in the meeting.

The two sides reviewed the status of Nepal-Canada bilateral relations and deliberated on the issues of mutual interests. They agreed on the need to enhance Nepal-Canada relations with more engagements in the areas including trade, investment, tourism, agriculture, migration, education, climate change, technology transfer, and visa and consular matters, among others.

The Nepali side shared with the Canadian delegation the development priorities of the Government of Nepal. The Canadian side expressed their readiness to support Nepal's development endeavours including through enhanced economic partnership.

Both sides agreed to maintain regular contacts at different levels with a view to further strengthening the bilateral relations. Recalling the historic meeting held between the Prime Ministers of the two countries on the sideline of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, the two sides discussed on exchanging the high level visits in the days ahead.

They also exchanged views on the need to work collaboratively at multilateral forums including the United Nations.

Also present at the meeting from Nepali side were H.E. Kali Prasad Pokhrel, Ambassador of Nepal to Canada, Mr. Ghanshyam Bhandari, Joint Secretary and Head of Europe-America Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Prakash Adhikari, Counsellor at the Embassy of Nepal and Ms. Aruna Ghising, Section Officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Canadian delegation consisted of, among others, Director-General Mr. David Hartman, Executive Director Ms. Gillian Frost, and Deputy-Director Ms. Kathy Bunka at South Asia Division of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development Canada.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism between the two countries was signed by the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister of Nepal and the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister of Canada in New York on 24 September 2018.

The next meeting of the mechanism will be held in Kathmandu.

Dr. Bobiash, leader of the Canadian delegation, hosted a luncheon in honor of Foreign Secretary Mr. Bairagi and the visiting delegation.

Embassy of Nepal

Ottawa, Canada

04 October 2018

