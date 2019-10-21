Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal : Press Release on Rt. Hon. President's visit to Japan

Press Release

The President of Nepal Rt. Hon. Mrs. Bidya Devi Bhandari had meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan H.E. Mr. Shinzo Abe at the Akasaka Palace, State Guest House of Japan in Tokyo this morning.

During the meeting, substantive views were exchanged on the key aspects of bilateral relations that covered infrastructure development, trade expansion, investment promotion, human resources development, and tourism promotion among others.

The Rt. Hon. President congratulated the Government and the people of Japan on the happy occasion of the Enthronement of His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito and extended best wishes for peace, prosperity and happiness of the people of Japan in the new Reiwa Era.

Rt. Hon. President expressed deepest condolences to the Government and the people of Japan on the loss of people and property caused by the devastating Typhoon Hagibis that occurred recently in different parts of Japan.

The Prime Minister of Japan sincerely thanked the Rt. Hon. President for accepting invitation to attend the Ceremony of Enthronement and expressed happiness to welcome her as the President of Nepal for the first time in Japan. The Prime Minister assured of the continuation of Japanese cooperation for socio-economic development of Nepal including in the field of infrastructure. Japanese Prime Minister has also responded positively to help Nepal expand trade and reduce deficit.

Both sides also expressed views on exchanging high-level visits between the two countries.

Minister for Home Affairs Hon. Mr. Ram Bahadur Thapa 'Badal', Foreign Secretary Mr. Shanker Das Bairagi, Ambassador of Nepal to Japan H.E. Mrs. Prativa Rana, Secretary at the Office of the President Dr. Hari Paudel, Principal Private Secretary to the Rt. Hon. President Dr. Bhesh Raj Adhikari and other high-ranking officials of the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Nepal were present during the meeting.

Embassy of Nepal

Tokyo

21 October 2019