Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal : Press Release on the Condolence Message sent by Rt. Hon'ble President to the H.E. the President of Indonesia

12/26/2018 | 11:40am CET

Press Release

The Rt. Hon'ble Bidya Devi Bhandari, President of Nepal, sent a message of congratulations to His Excellency Mr. Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia today on the loss of many lives due to Tsunami in Banten and Lampung of Indonesia on Saturday.

In her message, the President has expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives and extended deepest condolences on behalf of government of Nepal and herself to His Excellency and the people of Indonesia. Wishing for the success of ongoing rescue operations, Rt. Hon'ble Ms. Bhandari has conveyed sympathy to the people who have lost their lives in this disaster.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Government of Nepal
Kathmandu
26 December 2018

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 10:39:04 UTC
