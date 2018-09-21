Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal : Press Release on the Official Visit of the Rt. Hon. Vice-President of Nepal to China

Press Release

on the Official Visit of the Rt. Hon. Vice-President of Nepal to China

H.E. Mr. Peng Qinghua, Secretary of the Sichuan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) met the Rt. Hon'ble Mr. Nanda Bahadur Pun, Vice President of Nepal this morning in Chengdu. During the meeting, various aspects of Nepal-China relations including promotion of connectivity, tourism, culture, investment, agriculture, and people-to-people contacts under the broader framework of Belt and Road Initiative were discussed.

Also today, the Rt. Hon. Vice President was called on by the Secretary of Yibin Municipal Committee of CPC Mr. Liu Zhongbo this afternoon. The Vice President expressed his happiness over the recent establishment of sister city relationship between Pokhara and Yibin City and wished for expanding the relations in agriculture, technology, education and tourism sectors, among others, in the days to come.

In a separate programme today, the Vice President also interacted with the leaders of Sichuan Investment Group Company and thanked them for their initiative to invest in various sectors, including hydropower in Nepal and assured them of full cooperation from the Government of Nepal.

The Rt. Hon. Vice President and the delegation arrived Yibin City this evening and will visit industrial enterprises and other development projects during his stay.

The Vice President is also scheduled to visit Lizhuang Ancient Town of Sichuan Province before returning home on September 24, 2018.

Embassy of Nepal

Beijing

21 September 2018