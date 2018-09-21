Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal : Press Release on the Official Visit of the Rt. Hon. Vice-President of Nepal to China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 03:29pm CEST

Press Release
on the Official Visit of the Rt. Hon. Vice-President of Nepal to China

H.E. Mr. Peng Qinghua, Secretary of the Sichuan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) met the Rt. Hon'ble Mr. Nanda Bahadur Pun, Vice President of Nepal this morning in Chengdu. During the meeting, various aspects of Nepal-China relations including promotion of connectivity, tourism, culture, investment, agriculture, and people-to-people contacts under the broader framework of Belt and Road Initiative were discussed.

Also today, the Rt. Hon. Vice President was called on by the Secretary of Yibin Municipal Committee of CPC Mr. Liu Zhongbo this afternoon. The Vice President expressed his happiness over the recent establishment of sister city relationship between Pokhara and Yibin City and wished for expanding the relations in agriculture, technology, education and tourism sectors, among others, in the days to come.

In a separate programme today, the Vice President also interacted with the leaders of Sichuan Investment Group Company and thanked them for their initiative to invest in various sectors, including hydropower in Nepal and assured them of full cooperation from the Government of Nepal.

The Rt. Hon. Vice President and the delegation arrived Yibin City this evening and will visit industrial enterprises and other development projects during his stay.

The Vice President is also scheduled to visit Lizhuang Ancient Town of Sichuan Province before returning home on September 24, 2018.

Embassy of Nepal
Beijing
21 September 2018

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 13:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:13pFTSE100 Miners Rise, Support Growth in PICK ETF
DJ
04:10pTAKE FIVE : World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
04:02pEU Commission sending Britain new warning over 2.7 billion-euro bill, source says
RE
04:00pTECH NEWS : Amazon, GitLab, Facebook, Google
03:58pU.S. 'VERY CLOSE' TO PROCEEDING WITH MEXICO-ONLY TRADE DEAL : Trump adviser
RE
03:55pOil up on supply concerns ahead of OPEC meeting
RE
03:54pOil up on supply concerns ahead of OPEC meeting
RE
03:54pSTEEL : Global Forum takes important steps to tackle overcapacity
PU
03:54pSTEEL : Global Forum takes important steps to tackle overcapacity
PU
03:54pCanada CPI Slows in August--Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Fourth Quarter 2018 Presentation
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
4NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
5ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : Makes Its Largest Deal Ever

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.