Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal : Press Release on the visit of His Excellency the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh

At the invitation of the Rt. Hon. President of Nepal Mrs. Bidya Devi Bhandari, His Excellency President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Mr. Md. Abdul Hamid arrived in Kathmandu this afternoon on a four-day official goodwill visit.

The Rt. Hon. President of Nepal Mrs. Bidya Devi Bhandari welcomed the President of Bangladesh at the VVIP Bay of Tribhuvan International Airport, where he was also accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Later in the afternoon, His Excellency the President of Bangladesh visited Bhaktapur Durbar Square and observed with interest the archeological and historical sites.

Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali paid a courtesy call on His Excellency the President of Bangladesh in the evening today.

During the meeting, the matters pertaining to cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, energy, connectivity, waterways, aviation, education, transportation and agriculture were discussed. Views were also shared on enhancing cooperation on matters of regional and global interests, including climate change.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Singha Durbar, Kathmandu

12 November 2019