Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : General Secretary and President Xi Jinping Exchanged Messages with Chairman of Mongolian People's Party and Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh

On 3 July, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China, sent a verbal message to Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Chairman of the Mongolian People's Party (MPP) and Prime Minister of Mongolia.

Xi noted that China and Mongolia are friendly neighbors connected by common mountains and rivers. Since the onset of COVID-19, the two countries have fought the virus with solidarity and mutual support, fully demonstrating their deep friendship. In response to Khurelsukh's recognition of China's contribution to the global fight against COVID-19, Xi expressed China's readiness to strengthen relevant exchanges and cooperation with Mongolia and the wider world in an effort to build a global community of health for all.

Xi welcomed Mongolia's effective response to COVID-19, steady economic and social development and successful parliamentary elections, attributing them to the joint efforts of Mongolian society under the leadership of the MPP and the government of Mongolia.

Xi also said that Khurelsukh's letter on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the CPC's founding fully indicates the great importance Khurelsukh and the MPP attach to relations with the CPC and China. The CPC is ready to enhance multi-tiered and wide-ranging exchanges and cooperation with the MPP and push forward the China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership, which will help cement regional peace and prosperity.

In his letter to Xi, Khurelsukh expressed deep admiration for the CPC's leadership in directing a successful domestic response to COVID-19, which has not only protected the health and safety of the Chinese people, but also contributed significantly to that of all people around the world.

Khurelsukh said he is pleased with the deepening of multi-tiered cooperation between the MPP and the CPC, facilitated by their MOU on strengthening exchanges and cooperation. He expressed confidence that the two parties will build on the fruits of cooperation and work together for even stronger ties between the two countries and greater prosperity and strength of Mongolia and China.