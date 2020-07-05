Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : General Secretary and President Xi Jinping Exchanged Messages with Chairman of Mongolian People's Party and Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/05/2020 | 08:44am EDT

On 3 July, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China, sent a verbal message to Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Chairman of the Mongolian People's Party (MPP) and Prime Minister of Mongolia.

Xi noted that China and Mongolia are friendly neighbors connected by common mountains and rivers. Since the onset of COVID-19, the two countries have fought the virus with solidarity and mutual support, fully demonstrating their deep friendship. In response to Khurelsukh's recognition of China's contribution to the global fight against COVID-19, Xi expressed China's readiness to strengthen relevant exchanges and cooperation with Mongolia and the wider world in an effort to build a global community of health for all.

Xi welcomed Mongolia's effective response to COVID-19, steady economic and social development and successful parliamentary elections, attributing them to the joint efforts of Mongolian society under the leadership of the MPP and the government of Mongolia.

Xi also said that Khurelsukh's letter on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the CPC's founding fully indicates the great importance Khurelsukh and the MPP attach to relations with the CPC and China. The CPC is ready to enhance multi-tiered and wide-ranging exchanges and cooperation with the MPP and push forward the China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership, which will help cement regional peace and prosperity.

In his letter to Xi, Khurelsukh expressed deep admiration for the CPC's leadership in directing a successful domestic response to COVID-19, which has not only protected the health and safety of the Chinese people, but also contributed significantly to that of all people around the world.

Khurelsukh said he is pleased with the deepening of multi-tiered cooperation between the MPP and the CPC, facilitated by their MOU on strengthening exchanges and cooperation. He expressed confidence that the two parties will build on the fruits of cooperation and work together for even stronger ties between the two countries and greater prosperity and strength of Mongolia and China.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 04 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2020 12:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:34a'BEYOND WORST NIGHTMARES' : Argentina's child poverty rate soars amid pandemic
RE
08:44aState Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Speaks by Phone with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Ayman Safadi
PU
08:44aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : General Secretary and President Xi Jinping Exchanged Messages with Chairman of Mongolian People's Party and Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh
PU
08:24aCongo mines minister to meet with firms on confinement moratorium
RE
07:40aPhilippines records highest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases
RE
07:28aNEPAL RASTRA BANK : Invitation for Bids for the Interior Works in Prefab Structured Floor of Block D Building of Nepal Rastra Bank, Baluwatar, Kathmandu
PU
07:00aGermany's Scholz wants more power for financial watchdog after Wirecard case - FAS
RE
06:37aUK minister says Huawei must meet conditions for involvement in 5G network
RE
05:54aRecession Led by Services Sector Is Particularly Painful for Latino Workers
DJ
05:45aRecession Led by Services Sector Is Particularly Painful for Latino Workers
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : Britain nears 500 million pound deal for Sanofi/GSK COVID-19 vaccine - Sunday Times
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany to revamp financial oversight after Wirecard scandal
3BIOGEN INC. : Coronavirus Is No Cure for Health-Care Stocks
4The Industrial Production Index, May, 05/2020
5BONAVISTA ENERGY CORPORATION : Record debts come due for Canadian oil patch after five years of crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group