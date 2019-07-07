Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : JOINT STATEMENT OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA AND THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF BANGLADESH

(6 July, 2019, Beijing)

1. At the invitation of Mr. Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh paid an official visit to China from 1-6 July 2019. She also participated at the 13th Summer Davos Forum in Dalian.

2. During the visit, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called on Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, held talks with Premier Li Keqiang, and met Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China. The two sides had in-depth exchanges of views on China-Bangladesh relations, international and regional issues of common interest, and reached broad consensus.

3. Bangladesh congratulated China on the 70th anniversary of its founding of the People's Republic of China and expressed its sincere wishes that under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the Chinese people will realize the Two Centenary Goals and build China a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful.

4. China appreciated the rapid socio-economic development in Bangladesh in recent years and is confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh will become a middle-income country by 2021, which will lay a solid foundation for Bangladesh to becoming a developed country by 2041 and building a Sonar Bangla (Golden Bangladesh) at the earliest time.

5. The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the strong momentum gained by China-Bangladesh relations, since the establishment of China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation in 2016. The two sides agreed to take necessary measures for speedy implementation of the projects of bilateral cooperation agreed at leaders' summits. The two sides reiterated their adherence to the important principles for developing China-Bangladesh relations, including developing bilateral relations on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, respecting and supporting each other in choosing the paths of development according to the national conditions, and respecting and supporting each other's core interest and major concerns. China appreciates Bangladesh's commitment to one-China principle. Bangladesh appreciates China's continued support for strengthening infrastructural development of Bangladesh.

6. The two sides agreed to enhance high-level exchanges, maintain frequent contacts between leaders of the two countries on the sidelines of multilateral fora, and strengthen exchanges and cooperation at various levels between the two governments, legislative bodies, political parties, and peoples. The two sides expressed satisfaction with the outcome of regular Foreign Secretary/Vice Minister level consultations and other existing mechanisms to implement the consensus of the leaders of the two countries and exchange views on the bilateral relations as well as global and regional issues.

7. The two sides shared the view that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) offers a model of international cooperation for all the participants and provides new opportunities for regional connectivity and economic integration. The two sides agreed to fully tap the potentials of cooperation in various areas and promote BRI development, so as to realize sustainable development and common prosperity of the two countries.

8. The two sides agreed to expand and deepen trade, investment and industrial capacity cooperation so as to expand mutual benefit. China attaches importance to reduce the trade imbalance between the two countries and China will support to enhance Bangladesh's export to China esp. jute, seafood, leather, pharmaceuticals and so on. Both sides appreciated the step to establish China Economic and Industrial Zone in Chattogram of Bangladesh and encourage investment on Chinese companies in EZs of Bangladesh. The two sides shall continue joint feasibility study on China-Bangladesh Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the positive progress made in a number of projects such as the 8th China-Bangladesh Friendship Bridge, China-Bangladesh Friendship Exhibition Center, Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, Multi-lane road tunnel under the river Karnaphuli, Installation of Single Point Mooring(SPM) with Double Pipe Line Project in Chattogram area. China will encourage more Chinese enterprises among others to explore cooperation in Power, Railway, Road, Port, ICT, iron and steel. Bangladesh will provide more favourable policy environment to facilitate the investment of Chinese enterprises and ensure the security of Chinese projects and people in Bangladesh.

9. The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation on agriculture, marine, science, technology, Climate Change and establishing Climate Adaptation Center in Bangladesh. China will help Bangladesh on promoting high productive crop through demonstration. The two sides agreed to hold Dialogue on Maritime Cooperation on a regular basis, and explore the ways and means to cooperate on Blue Economy, maritime management, marine spatial planning, joint ocean observation, among others. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on science and technology innovation, promote the fulfillment of the Belt and Road Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation Action Plan, and try to enhance personnel exchanges, establish joint laboratories and technology transfer. The two sides agreed to strengthen exchanges and cooperation on Climate Change. China is willing to help Bangladesh on capacity building in addressing Climate Change.

10. The two sides agreed that defense cooperation is an important part of China-Bangladesh friendship and will maintain and enhance exchanges at various levels between the two armed forces. The two sides will deepen cooperation on defense industry and trade, training, equipment and technology, mutual visits of navy ships, and the United Nations peacekeeping operations.

11. The two sides condemned and opposed terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The Chinese side conveyed its support for Bangladesh's efforts in combating terrorism and maintaining national security and stability and expressed its readiness to cooperate through sharing of information, capacity building and training with Bangladeshi side. The law enforcement departments will further cooperate on combating transnational crimes, drug suppression, protection to projects and their staff.

12. The two sides agreed that training opportunities of human resources and skills development shall continuously be provided for the Bangladeshi side. The Bangladeshi side expressed its gratitude for the education, training and scholarship programs for its students and officials to study in China. The Chinese side will continue to provide training courses to Bangladeshi professionals in fields such as public administration, science and technology, agriculture, health care, arts, and help the Bangladeshi side to develop vocational training in Bangladesh. The Chinese side will continue to provide government scholarships for Bangladeshi students to study in China, and fund the outstanding young Bangladeshi scientists to work in China.

13. The two sides agreed to strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges and promote interactions between the media, think tank, youth, women organizations, non-governmental organizations and local authorities of the two countries. The two sides agreed to promote facilitation on personnel exchanges based on the principle of equality and mutual benefit. The aeronautical authorities of two countries will maintain consultation on expanding air traffic rights to facilitate people-to-people exchanges.

14. The two sides value the important role of BCIM Economic Corridor in promoting practical cooperation among Bangladesh, China, India and Myanmar and the overall development of the region. The two sides are ready to enhance communication and coordination in pushing forward the construction of BCIM Economic Corridor. The two sides also agreed to push for early accomplishment of the Joint Study Report and good progress in the BCIM Economic Corridor development.

15. The two sides emphasized that they will abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and stay committed to realizing democratization of international relations. The two sides agreed to maintain the status and critical role of the UN in international affairs, support necessary reform of the UN and the UN Security Council, and increased representation of developing countries in the Security Council. The two sides maintain that the reform should be achieved by formulating agenda of comprehensive reform through democratic consultation and on the foundation of the broadest consensus.

16. The two sides agreed to enhance their cooperation in the UN and other international organizations, including enhancing coordination and cooperation in global issues such as development, energy, food security and other issues related to challenges and appeals of developing countries, and will work together to promote peace, security, development and prosperity of the region and the world. The two sides agreed to strengthen coordination in international trade, economic and financial organizations and support the efforts of building of a more just and reasonable international economic order and consolidating South-South cooperation.

17. Both sides expressed their opposition to any kind of trade protectionism and stay committed to maintain the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at the core, and work for a more open, inclusive, balanced and win-win economic globalization so that its benefits are shared by all.

18. The two sides agreed that the development of South Asia is full of vitality and potential. The two sides reiterated to making efforts towards a peaceful, stable, open, inclusive, developing and prosperous South Asia. The two sides agreed to enhance coordination and cooperation in regional cooperation mechanisms.

19. Both sides agreed that properly resolving the issue involving Rakhine State will contribute to the peace and stability of the region. Both sides agreed that solution to this issue lies in the early, safe and dignified return to Myanmar of the displaced people who have entered Bangladesh from Rakhine State. The Chinese side encourages Myanmar and Bangladesh to realize the early repatriation of the displaced people to Myanmar through consultation. China will continue to host trilateral meetings among China, Bangladesh and Myanmar to provide a platform for dialogue to promote the early return of the displaced people. China will offer its support in creating secure and conducive conditions for the return to Myanmar of the displaced people currently taking shelter in Bangladesh.

20. The two sides signed documents of cooperation in areas such as power, economic and technology, investment, hydrology, and cultural contacts during the visit.

21. The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the outcome of the visit. Both sides believe that this visit is of great significance to the in-depth development of Strategic Partnership of Cooperation between China and Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appreciated the warm hospitality accorded by the Chinese government and people, and extended invitation to the Chinese leaders to visit Bangladesh. Both sides agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges.