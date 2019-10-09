Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Li Zhanshu meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

On October 9, Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Great Hall of the People.

Li Zhanshu said, under the joint guidance of President Xi Jinping and Pakistani leaders, the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan has been continuously consolidated and developed. China-Pakistan relations are of great significance beyond the bilateral scope and are not only in the fundamental interests of the two countries, but also conducive to the maintenance of international and regional peace and stability. China has always placed Pakistan as a diplomatic priority and firmly supports Pakistan in continuously promoting the cause of state-building. The National people's Congress of China is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges at high levels and at all levels with the Pakistani parliament, carry out exchanges and learn from each other, create a good legal environment for the high-quality joint building of 'Belt and Road Initiative', and provide strong support for building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

Imran Khan warmly congratulated the 70th anniversary of the founding of New China and highly appreciated China's great achievements in economic construction. Pakistan hopes to draw lessons from China's successful experience and strengthen practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields. Pakistan is willing to work with China to promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor under the framework of 'Belt and Road Initiative.'

Ji Bingxuan attended the meeting.