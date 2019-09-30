Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations Media Statement

(26 September 2019, New York)

1. The BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations held their annual meeting on the margins of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74) on 26 September 2019, chaired by the Russian Federation in the country's capacity as the incoming BRICS Chair for 2020.

2. The Ministers exchanged views on major global and regional issues on the UN agenda in the political, security, economic, financial and sustainable development spheres, as well as on intra-BRICS activities. They expressed support for continued cooperation of BRICS members in areas of mutual interest, including through regular exchanges amongst their Permanent Missions to the United Nations.

3. The Ministers recalled that 2020 is the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations and of the end of the Second World War. They reaffirmed support to efforts towards making global governance more inclusive, representative and participatory with greater participation of emerging markets and developing countries in global decision-making.

4. The Ministers recommitted themselves to a world of peace and stability. They emphasized the central role of the United Nations and their commitment to uphold the purposes and principles enshrined in the UN Charter, respect for international law and to promote sustainable development, democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

5. The Ministers recalled the 2005 World Summit Outcome document and reaffirmed the need for a comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of the developing countries so that it can adequately respond to global challenges. China and Russia reiterated the importance they attach to the status and role of Brazil, India and South Africa in international affairs and support their aspiration to play a greater role in the UN.

6. The Ministers welcomed the special focus of the high-level segment of the UNGA74 on sustainable development and the holding of the Climate and SDG Summits and high-level events on Health and Financing for Development. The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and called for redoubled efforts for its timely implementation.

7. The Ministers also stressed the need for more effective international action on climate change, reaffirmed the commitment of BRICS countries to the full implementation of the Paris Agreement, adopted under the principles of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, including the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in the light of different national circumstances. They urged developed countries to support developing countries, including through honoring their financial commitments and the transfer of technology, which are the most critical enablers for climate action.

8. The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and to the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its center. They reiterated the urgent need to strengthen and reform the multilateral system, including the UN, the WTO, the IMF, and other international organizations. The Ministers further reiterated their commitment to transparent, non-discriminatory, open, free and inclusive international trade and noted that protectionism and unilateralism run counter to the rules and the spirit of the WTO. They urged all States to refrain from promulgating and applying any economic, financial or trade measures not in accordance with the rules of the WTO, international law and the Charter of the United Nations that impede the full achievement of economic and social development, particularly in developing countries.

9. The Ministers underscored the importance of sustained efforts aimed at making the United Nations more effective and efficient in implementing its mandates. They encouraged further cooperation amongst the BRICS countries on a better resourced UN, on its administration and budget, on preserving the UN's Member State-driven character and ensuring better oversight of and strengthening the Organization.

10. The Ministers expressed their concern over continued conflicts in several regions around the globe, which undermine international security and stability. They reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful solutions through political means and diplomatic engagement. The Ministers commended the African Union for its efforts aimed at resolving and managing conflicts on the continent and welcomed the strengthening of the cooperation between the United Nations Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council. They further commended the African Union's commitment to 'Silencing the Guns by 2020' and reiterated support for efforts to strengthen the African Peace and Security Architecture.

11. The Ministers reiterated their strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. They expressed their conviction that a comprehensive approach is necessary to ensure an effective fight against terrorism. They urged concerted efforts to counter terrorism in accordance with the international law and under UN auspices, and stressed in this regard the need for early adoption of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT).

12. The Ministers underscored that the participation of BRICS countries in the work of the UN Security Council, including South Africa as an elected member for the period 2019-2020, is a valuable opportunity to maintain constant dialogue and facilitate cooperation on issues of peace and security.

13. The Ministers discussed the possibilities for mutual support of their initiatives at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

14. The Ministers were also briefed on the preparations for Russia's upcoming BRICS Chairmanship in 2020. Russia stressed its determination to ensure the continuity and furtherance of the BRICS three pillars strategic partnership.

15. The Ministers expressed appreciation for Brazil's BRICS Chairship in 2019 and in particular welcomed the fruitful discussion by BRICS Leaders at their Informal Meeting on the margins of the G20 Osaka Summit. Russia, India, China and South Africa extended full support for Brazil and reiterated commitment to ensure the success of the forthcoming Eleventh BRICS Summit in Brasilia in November 2019. The Ministers also look forward to the Stand-alone Meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations in the Russian Federation in 2020.