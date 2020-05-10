Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : President Xi Jinping Exchanged Verbal Messages with Chairman Kim Jong Un of the Workers' Party of Korea

On 9 May, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President Xi Jinping sent a verbal message of appreciation in reply to Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK. Xi said, I am pleased to have received Chairman Kim's warm and friendly message. Back in February, Chairman Kim wrote to me and extended his sympathy on COVID-19 and offered support to the Chinese side. It is a testament to the profound friendship of Chairman Kim, the WPK and the government and people of the DPRK to me, to the CPC and to the government and people of China. It is a vivid example of the strong foundation and vitality of the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK. I wish to commend and express my deep appreciation to it.

Xi said, in the face of the virus, thanks to the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee and great support from all quarters, China has made extraordinary efforts and secured major strategic achievement in COVID-19 treatment and control. I care deeply for the DPRK's COVID-19 situation and the health of its people. Comrade Chairman, under your leadership, the party and the people of the DPRK have adopted a host of measures against the virus and achieved positive outcomes. I am pleased and heartened by your efforts. China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with the DPRK to fight COVID-19 and provide support in line with the DPRK's needs within its capability. I am confident that with the two countries and all members of the international community working together, we will be able to claim the ultimate victory against the virus.

Xi said, I attach great importance to growing the relations between China and the DPRK. I am ready to work with you, Comrade Chairman, to guide competent departments of our two parties and two countries to follow through on the important consensus between the two sides, enhance strategic communication and deepen exchanges and cooperation. This will take forward China-DPRK relations in the new era to the benefit of the two countries and peoples, and contribute to peace, stability, development and prosperity of the region.

Kim Jong Un sent a verbal message to Xi on 7 May, in which he congratulated General Secretary Xi Jinping on leading the CPC and the Chinese people to win the unprecedented war against COVID-19. He expressed conviction that the CPC and the Chinese people will cement and steadily expand the success and win a final victory under the guidance of General Secretary Xi. He wished General Secretary Comrade Xi Jinping good health, sent militant greetings to every member of the CPC and expressed hope that the relations between the WPK and the CPC will be even closer and further develop on good terms with each passing day.