Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : President Xi Jinping Speaks by Phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin

05/09/2020 | 11:59am EDT

On the evening of 8 May, President Xi Jinping spoke with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on the phone.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi extended warm congratulations to Putin and the Russian people on the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War, which falls on 9 May.

Describing World War II as an unprecedented calamity in human history, Xi stressed that China and Russia, as the main theaters in Asia and Europe during the war, made tremendous sacrifices for and indelible contributions to its final victory, thus saving mankind from demise. This chapter of history is worth remembering forever. The great friendship forged by the Chinese and Russian people in this joint endeavor represents an inexhaustible source of strong impetus for China-Russia relations and the everlasting affinity between the two peoples.

Xi added that as major victors in WWII and permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia shoulder the special mission of safeguarding world peace and security and promoting human progress. China will continue to work with Russia to uphold the victory of WWII and international fairness and justice, support and practice multilateralism, and stay committed to building world peace, contributing to global development, and maintaining the international order.

Noting the global fight against COVID-19, Xi highlighted Russia's progress in its response efforts under the leadership of President Putin. He expressed full confidence in Russia's victory against the disease and China's readiness to provide continued, strong support to Russia. Xi also stressed the need for the international community to carry forward, through solidarity and mutual assistance, the spirit of the world anti-fascist war, pursue the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, and work together to win this war for the sake of the safety and health of people around the world. He shared his conviction that the concerted efforts of China, Russia and the rest of the global community will prevail over all kinds of viruses and secure the eventual victory of this war.

Putin noted the huge sacrifices made by the Russian and Chinese people for the victory of WWII. He said that Russia would strengthen its comprehensive strategic coordination with China at this historical moment of the anniversary to demonstrate the resolve to uphold world peace together and prevent anyone from saying or doing anything to tamper with or dismiss history. Thanking China for the humanitarian assistance and medical supplies, Putin said that Russia would learn from China's experience and work with China on vaccine research and development. Russia opposes finger-pointing at China by a handful of people under the pretext of the virus and will stand firmly with China in this regard. Russia will also strengthen communication and cooperation with China within such frameworks as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Putin expressed his readiness to stay in close touch with Xi.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2020 15:58:00 UTC
