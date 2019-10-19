Log in
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : South African President Cyril Ramaphosa met Wang Yi

0
10/19/2019 | 02:01am EDT

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa met State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Durban on October 18.

Ramaphosa asked Wang Yi to convey cordial greetings and good wishes to President Xi Jinping. He said, South Africa attaches great importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership between South Africa and China. South Africa appreciates China for its strong support to the African National Congress government, and cherishes the friendship and mutual trust between the two countries and two parties. South Africa is willing to continue to firmly support each other with China on issues involving core interests and major concerns, and strengthen the exchange of experience in governing the country with China. South Africa will integrate its own development with the joint construction of 'Belt and Road Initiative', and lift the South Africa-China relationship to a new level. Under the current situation, South Africa attaches importance to strengthening strategic coordination with China, and maintaining close communication with China within the multilateral framework of the United Nations, the Group of Twenty and the BRICS, so as to safeguard the common interests of the developing countries.

Wang Yi conveyed President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings to President Ramaphosa. He said, President Xi Jinping met President Ramaphosa many times and reached a series of important consensus. They have provided strategic guidance for the development of bilateral relations. As China and South Africa are both major developing countries and representatives of emerging market countries, the development of Sino-South Africa relations is not only in the interests of the two countries, but also the strengthening of the power of the developing countries and the growth of the forces of world peace and stability. China treasures the high degree of mutual trust between the two countries, is willing to join South Africa in preparing for the important agenda of the two countries and two parties in the next stage. China would like to dovetail development strategies with South Africa under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the 'Belt and Road Initiative' . China encourages Chinese enterprises to expand investment in South Africa, supports South Africa for its reindustrialization, and would like to expand the import of major agricultural products and manufactured goods from South Africa. China is willing to be a trusted long-term partner of South Africa.

On the same day, Wang Yi also held talks with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 19 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2019 06:00:01 UTC
