Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Meets Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Munich on 14 February.

Wang expressed his pleasure of meeting a good friend again. The fact that Minister Zarif was the first foreign minister to send sympathies to the Chinese people over the novel coronavirus outbreak speaks volumes about the profound friendship between the peoples of the two countries, who have always supported each other in difficult times. Both China and Iran are ancient civilizations with a history of thousands of years. Having gone through all kinds of trials and tribulations, the two countries will not be held back by any difficulty. China has full confidence in defeating the outbreak at an early date.

Zarif commended the outstanding leadership of President Xi Jinping and the impressive unity of the Chinese people in the face of the outbreak. On behalf of President Hassan Rouhani, he once again extended sympathies and respects to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people, and said that the Iranian government and people would continue to offer China all necessary support and help. He thanked China for supporting Iran in upholding its legitimate rights and interests over the years, and expressed readiness for closer communication and cooperation with China on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and other matters.