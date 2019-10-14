Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Xi Jinping Arrives in Kathmandu for a State Visit to Nepal

On October 12, 2019 local time, President Xi Jinping arrived in Kathmandu by a special plane, starting his state visit to Nepal.

At around 4:55 p.m. local time, the special plane arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. When Xi Jinping walked out of the cabin, he was warmly greeted by President Bidya Devi Bhandari of Nepal and her daughter Usha Kiran Bhandari. Usha Kiran Bhandari presented flowers to Xi Jinping. The guard of honor lined along the red carpet with eye salute.

Bidya Devi Bhandari held a welcome ceremony with ethnic characteristics for Xi Jinping at the airport. Vice President Nanda Kishor Pun, Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, Chairman of National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina and all the cabinet members in Kathmandu were present. Bidya Devi Bhandari greeted Xi Jinping upon his arrival. The children of Nepal presented flowers to Xi Jinping. The two heads of state went to the reviewing stand together. The military band played the national anthems of China and Nepal with a 21-gun salute. Accompanied by Bidya Devi Bhandari, Xi Jinping reviewed the guard of honor. Afterwards, the military band played the national anthems of China and Nepal again. Xi Jinping shook hands with main principals of the Nepali side respectively while Bidya Devi Bhandari shook hands with members of the Chinese delegation respectively. Nepali artists in local costumes gave a performance to show their sincerest greetings to Xi Jinping. The children of Nepal holding the national flags of China and Nepal cheered in Chinese 'Hello Grandpa Xi! Nice to meet you! We love you!'

President Xi Jinping's motorcade departed from the airport to the city area. On his way were red arches specially arranged for the visit, with banners including, 'Warmly Welcome His Majesty Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China', 'Congratulations on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China', 'Long live the China-Nepal Friendship' and 'Welcome to the foot of Mount Zhumulangma and Hometown of Buddha'. Portraits of President Xi Jinping and President Bidya Devi Bhandari were hung on both sides of the streets, where tens of thousands of Nepali people waved the two countries' national flags and beat drums to welcome the most distinguished guest.

Xi Jinping conveyed the sincere greetings and best wishes of the Chinese people to the Nepali people. Xi Jinping noted, linked by mountains and rivers, China and Nepal enjoy a lasting friendship. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 64 years ago, our two countries have always been upholding the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and carrying forward our traditional friendship, setting an example of mutual respect and equal treatment between countries with different systems and sizes. I am looking forward to holding meetings with Nepali leaders on friendship and cooperation, and I hope to upgrade China-Nepal relations, enhance connectivity between the two countries and deliver more benefits to the two peoples through the visit.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, He Lifeng and other delegation members arrived by the same plane.

H.E. Hou Yanqi, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, also greeted Xi Jinping at the airport.

Xi Jinping left for Kathmandu after concluding the second informal meeting between Chinese and Indian leaders in Chennai. A great many of local students and people lined on both sides of the road saw Xi Jinping off when his motorcade headed for the airport. Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, and other senior officials saw Xi Jinping off at the airport.