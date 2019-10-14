Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Xi Jinping Holds Talks with Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli of Nepal

On October 13, 2019 local time, President Xi Jinping held talks with Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli of Nepal in Kathmandu.

Xi Jinping pointed out, China and Nepal have always been good neighbors, good friends and good partners. China and Nepal are both entering a new phase of national development at present, and bilateral relations are facing new development opportunities. Yesterday, President Bidya Devi Bhandari and I announced the establishment of the China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity. It follows the principle of equality, harmonious coexistence, ever-lasting friendship and comprehensive cooperation. The Chinese side stands ready to work with the Nepali side to elevate China-Nepal friendly cooperation to new highs and open a new chapter for bilateral relations.

Xi Jinping stressed, the Chinese side appreciates the Nepali side's firm adherence to the One China policy and its staunch support for the Chinese side on issues concerning China's core interests. Any separatist activity in any place in China will be smashed into pieces. Any external forces' support for separatists in China will be considered delusional by Chinese people!

Xi Jinping stressed, China and Nepal should plan bilateral relations from the following aspects. Firstly, we need to align development strategies in an in-depth manner. The Chinese side supports the Nepali side in developing economy, improving people's livelihood and striving to realize the beautiful vision of 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali.' The Chinese side is willing to strengthen policy exchanges with the Nepali side and carry out exchanges and cooperation in governance capacity. Secondly, we need to speed up the enhancement of connectivity, dock the joint building of the Belt and Road Initiative with Nepal's national policy of transforming itself into a land-linked country, actively consider upgrading cross-border highways, launch feasibility studies on cross-border railways, gradually open border ports, and increase direct flights between the two countries. We will strengthen communication cooperation and accelerate the building of the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network. Thirdly, we need to promote trade and investment, advance the construction of China-Nepal cross-border economic cooperation zones, and promote cooperation in production capacity and investment. The Chinese side is willing to help the Nepali side develop hydropower in a proper way. Fourthly, we need to cement people-to-people bond to promote exchanges in education, tourism and local affairs. The Chinese side will continue to provide assistance for Nepal's post-earthquake reconstruction within its capacity. We will do a good job in improving the quality of water supply and strengthen cooperation in the protection of Mount Zhumulangma. Fifthly, we need to strengthen law enforcement cooperation, jointly fight against terrorism and transnational crime, and safeguard common security. Sixthly, we need to strengthen multilateral coordination, jointly support multilateralism and the free trade system, and safeguard the development rights of the two countries.

Extending the warmest congratulations on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli said, China has made remarkable achievements in the past seven decades. China's development and prosperity is an important opportunity for Nepal. President Xi Jinping is not only an outstanding leader of China, a great country, but also a remarkable leader who has won the respect of the people of Nepal and the world at large. President Xi Jinping's visit is a historic moment in Nepal-China relations, and the joy of the Nepali people cannot be expressed in words. President Xi Jinping's visit has drawn up a new blueprint for Nepal-China relations and is bound to usher in a new era of Nepal-China relations.

Calling Nepal and China true friends and partners, Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli said, the two countries have always respected each other, supported each other and never interfered in the internal affairs of the other. The traditional friendship between Nepal and China is unbreakable. No matter how external circumstances change, the Nepali side's friendly policy toward China as well as the development of Nepal-China friendly relations will remain unchanged. The Nepali side firmly supports China in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, stands firm in upholding the One China policy, and resolutely opposes and disallows any force to use Nepali territory for separatist activities against China.

Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli said, the Nepali side appreciates the Chinese side's long-term and precious support and assistance, looks forward to jointly constructing with China a Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network, and welcomes more Chinese tourists and investment of Chinese enterprise to Nepal. Speaking highly of the important constructive role China has played in safeguarding world peace and international order, the Nepali side is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with the Chinese side, so as to better protect the interests of small-and-medium-sized developing countries.

After the talks, the leaders of the two countries witnessed the exchange of several bilateral cooperation documents in such areas as connectivity, economy, trade, investment and border management.

The two sides also issued the Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and Nepal.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, He Lifeng and others were present at above event.