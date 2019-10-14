Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Xi Jinping Meets with Chairman of National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina of Nepal

On October 12, 2019 local time, President Xi Jinping met at the hotel where he stayed in Kathmandu with Chairman of National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina of Nepal.

Xi Jinping pointed out, not long after my arrival, I have been deeply impressed by the warmth and hospitality toward China shown by the president, prime minister, ministers, party leaders and the people of Nepal. This demonstrated that the China-Nepal friendship, standing as high and magnificent as the Himalayas, has taken deep root in Nepal, which has further consolidated my confidence in developing friendly bilateral relations. The Chinese side is willing to enhance communication and cooperation with the Nepali legislatures and jointly consolidate friendship between the two countries.

Extending welcome to President Xi Jinping on behalf of the National Assembly, Ganesh Prasad Timilsina said that it is an honor of all the Nepali people. Under President Xi Jinping's wise leadership, China has made remarkable achievements. He believed that China will surely realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation. The Nepali side thanks the Chinese side for its long-term and selfless support, and will continue to stand firm in upholding the One China policy and will by no means allow any forces to engage in anti-China separatist activities in Nepal. The Nepali side is lucky to participate in the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, and is convinced that the great initiative will score an even bigger success. The National Assembly of the Nepali side is ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with the Chinese legislatures and make efforts to promote the Nepal-China friendship.

Wang Yi was present.