Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Xi Jinping Meets with President Bidhya Devi Bhandari of Nepal

On October 12, 2019 local time, President Xi Jinping met with President Bidhya Devi Bhandari of Nepal at the President's Office in Kathmandu. The two heads of state announced that the two sides will establish China-Nepal strategic cooperative partnership featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity in the spirit of mutual support and win-win cooperation.

Xi Jinping pointed out, in April this year in Beijing, you warmly invited me for a visit to Nepal within this year. Today, I came to Nepal as scheduled. Just as what Madam President has said there is only friendship and cooperation between China and Nepal. I saw sincere smile on the faces of the Nepali people and felt the friendship from the deep of their heart toward the Chinese people. I felt once again that China-Nepal friendship enjoys broad consensus and solid foundation in Nepal. With close bonds, the two peoples have shared weal and woe, and set an example of friendly exchanges between neighboring countries. I hope to carry forward the traditional China-Nepal friendship, conform to the two peoples' expectations and take the bilateral relationship to a new and higher level via the visit.

Xi Jinping emphasized, the two sides should consolidate the political foundation of bilateral relations, and set the building of a community with a shared future as a long-term goal for the development of China-Nepal relations. He appreciated the Nepali side's firm adherence to the One China policy and long-term and firm support for the Chinese side. The Chinese side will as always support Nepal in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and provide support and assistance within its capacity for Nepal's economic and social development. The two sides should build an all-round cooperation pattern, carry out the construction of the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network, and expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

Xi Jinping stressed, China just grandly celebrated the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC). Over the past 70 years, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has led the Chinese people to embark on a journey toward the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. This is an extraordinary journey with flowers and applauses, as well as bumps and challenges. China will continue to deepen reform and expand opening up so as to advance high-quality development. A stable, open and prosperous China will always be a development opportunity for Nepal and the rest of the world.

Bidhya Devi Bhandari warmly welcomed President Xi Jinping's visit to Nepal and congratulated again on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC. She said, Nepal is willing to learn from China's successful experience of development, and believes that the Chinese people, under the leadership of the CPC, will realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, which will definitely bring benefits to Nepal, and help promote regional peace, development and prosperity.

Bidhya Devi Bhandari said, the first visit to Nepal by the Chinese president in 23 years is of historic significance. The two countries' announcement of establishing strategic cooperative partnership will surely consolidate the two countries' traditional friendship, enrich the connotation of bilateral relations and usher in a new era for Nepal-China relations. The Nepali side thanks the Chinese side for providing strong support and assistance, respects China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and will never allow any anti-China force to engage in anti-China activities in Nepal's territory. The Nepal side appreciates China's neighborhood diplomacy policy featuring amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and stands ready to actively participate in the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the building of the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network to help Nepal realize the vision of 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali'.

Xi Jinping also extended sincere condolences to Bidhya Devi Bhandari over the bus plunged down a hill in Nepal on October 12, which caused heavy casualties. Bidhya Devi Bhandari expressed gratitude.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, He Lifeng and others were present.