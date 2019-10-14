Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Xi Jinping Meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India

On October 11, 2019 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India in Chennai.

Xi Jinping went to the Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram by car from the hotel where he stayed. Large portrayal of President Xi Jinping were everywhere along the route. Thousands of people from all walks of life, including young students, lined up along the streets waving Chinese and Indian national flags, with young men and women in Indian traditional costumes singing and dancing, to welcome Xi Jinping.

Receiving Xi Jinping at the entrance, Narendra Modi extended warm welcome to Xi Jinping for his arrival in Chennai. Xi Jinping said, Mr. Prime Minister and I had a successful meeting in Wuhan last year, which brought China-India relations into a new stage. I am delighted to come to the state of Tamil Nadu in southern India at your invitation to further learn about India.

Narendra Modi gave Xi Jinping a guided tour of the Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram, which was built during 7th and 8th century and includes Arjuna's Penance, Panch Rathas, Shore Temple and other monuments. The two leaders held extensive talks on dialogue and mutual learning among civilizations during the tour.

Xi Jinping pointed out, the state of Tamil Nadu, a maritime transit hub for cargoes in the ancient Silk Road, has a long history of exchanges with China and close connections with China on maritime trade since ancient times. Both as ancient civilizations with several thousand years of history, China and India have carried on their exchanges and mutual learning till this day. The two countries' ancestors have overcome various obstacles to carry out extensive exchanges and promote the development and dissemination of literature, art, philosophy and religion, which have greatly benefited both sides. China-India people-to-people and cultural exchanges bear great potential. The two sides should take the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-India diplomatic relations next year as an opportunity to conduct broader and deeper people-to-people and cultural exchanges. The two countries should jointly advocate and push forward dialogue and exchanges among different civilizations, so as to inject more lasting driving force into the development of bilateral relations and continue to produce new glory for Asian civilizations.

Narendra Modi said, the Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram is an outstanding example of India's cultural heritage and architecture, and witnesses civilization exchanges and historical connections between India and China for more than a dozen centuries. After the development for several thousand years, India and China have both become important emerging economies. Enhancing exchanges and cooperation bears great significance to the development of the two countries and will also promote global progress and prosperity. The wisdom from the two countries' ancient and profound civilizations can provide inspiration for solving various challenges facing the world today.

Accompanied by Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping watched Bharatanatyam and other Indian classical dances, which represent ancient Indian civilization.

In the Shore Temple on the coast of the boundless Indian Ocean under the wide and starry sky, Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi talked about the domestic development of China and India and exchanged experience in state governance and administration. The two leaders agreed that China and India should respect and learn from each other so as to jointly achieve common development and prosperity, as well as the great rejuvenation of the two civilizations.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, He Lifeng and others were present at above activities.