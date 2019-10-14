Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Xi Jinping Returns to Beijing after Concluding the Second Informal Meeting with Prime Minister of India and a State Visit to Nepal

On the evening of October 13, 2019, President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing after concluding his second informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and a state visit to Nepal.

Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee Ding Xuexiang; Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee Yang Jiechi; State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi; and Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Director of the National Development and Reform Commission He Lifeng and other delegation members arrived by the same plane.

At noon of October 13 local time, Xi Jinping left Kathmandu for Beijing. Thousands of the Nepali people lined up on both sides of the road to the airport. Some of them waved the national flags of China and Nepal; others held portrayals of President Xi Jinping and President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and banners that read 'Long live China-Nepal friendship'. Some played Nepali traditional instruments and danced to express sincere respect to President Xi Jinping.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari held a grand farewell ceremony for Xi Jinping at the airport. Nepali Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, Chairman of the National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, all the cabinet members and senior army generals also attended the ceremony.

The sun is shone brightly in the crystal sky in Kathmandu in October. The towering Himalayas witnessed the Nepali people's deep amicability with the Chinese leader. When Xi Jinping arrived at the airport, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari greeted him. Nepali artists sang and danced. The children holding the flags of China and Nepal cheered in Chinese: 'Good-bye Grandpa Xi!' 'We love you!' 'Welcome to Nepal again!' Xi Jinping waved to the crowd from time to time.

Xi Jinping, accompanied by Bidhya Devi Bhandari, stepped onto the reviewing stand. The military band played the national anthems of China and Nepal, and a 21-gun salute was fired.

Xi Jinping shook hands respectively with senior officials of the Nepali side in the cheers of the Nepali children and the folk music, and Bidhya Devi Bhandari shook hands with the Chinese delegation members respectively.

Bidhya Devi Bhandari and her daughter, Usha Kiran Bhandari, went to the gangway to see Xi Jinping off. Bidhya Devi Bhandari presented flowers to Xi Jinping. Xi Jinping said goodbye to Bidhya Devi Bhandari. Xi Jinping said, my visit to Nepal is very successful. Upon my arrival, I have been warmly welcomed by the Nepali government and people. I am convinced that the China-Nepal friendship is deeply rooted in the hearts of the two peoples and remains unbreakable, as I see the sincere and bright smiles of the Nepali people. I appreciate the thoughtful arrangements made by the Madam President, the Nepalese government and the Nepali people. I am very satisfied with the visit for it had upgraded the relations between China and Nepal. Let us make joint efforts to further develop the friendly relations between the two countries.

Bidhya Devi Bhandari said, your visit is such an honor for all the Nepali people. Words cannot convey our joy. The visit is a complete success and has scored fruitful achievements, which has become an important milestone in the history of Nepal-China relations. Nepal-China relations have entered a new era and reached a new height, by which all the Nepali people felt encouraged. The Nepali side will resolutely work with the Chinese side to promote friendly and good neighborly relations and strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.