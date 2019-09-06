Log in
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Yang Jiechi meets with Sierra Leonean President Bio

09/06/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

On 6 September local time, Yang Jiechi, Special Representative of President Xi Jinping, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, met with Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio in Freetown.

Yang Jiechi conveyed the cordial greetings of President Xi Jinping to Bio. Yang Jiechi said, China and Sierra Leone are true friends and good partners who support and share weal and woe with each other. The successful meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Bio last year set out the direction for the development of bilateral relations.

The Chinese side highly appreciates the strong support from Sierra Leone on issues of core interests and major concerns of China. China firmly supports Sierra Leone to take a path in line with its own national conditions. The Chinese side would like to exchange ideas on governance experience, and enhance mutual understanding, friendship and trust.

Yang Jiechi said, China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Sierra Leone under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and effectively integrate the 'Eight Major Initiatives' for China-Africa cooperation with the New Direction Strategy of Sierra Leone, and firmly promote cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, fisheries, medical and health care, education, training and other fields, so as to bring more tangible benefits to the people of the two countries. China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Sierra Leone on international and regional issues, firmly safeguard the international system with the United Nations as its core, safeguard the international order based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Bio asked Yang Jiechi to convey cordial greetings to President Xi Jinping. Bio warmly congratulated China on its 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, highly appreciated the brilliant achievements made by China in economic and social development, and expressed heartfelt thanks to China for its constant support for Sierra Leone. Sierra Leone supports the Belt and Road Initiative and the community for a shared future, both proposed by President Xi Jinping. Sierra Leone is willing to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides, strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional affairs, and promote greater development of relations between Sierra Leone and China within the framework of the FOCAC.

On the same day, Yang Jiechi also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Internaional Cooperation Nabeela Tunis.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 07 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2019 00:56:01 UTC
