Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Est : Estonian and Latvian foreign minister agree on sanctions against Belarusian officials

Today 21 August, the foreign ministers of Estonia and Latvia agreed on working on joint sanctions targeting Belarusian officials responsible for violence and election fraud.

'Belarus is in our immediate neighbourhood and it is all the more important to react quickly and send a clear signal,' Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said.

The foreign ministers will soon present the specific list to their respective governments.

The joint statement of the foreign ministers of Estonia and Latvia:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia are expressing deepest concern about the presidential election in Belarus, the result of which has not been recognized by the Belarusian society, and are urging for a peaceful and lawful resolution of the current crisis in Belarus.

Ministries welcome the results of the European Council convened on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 and decide to move forward in a joint action of introducing targeted individual sanctions against Belarussian officials responsible for falsifying presidential elections in Belarus and exerting excessive force against peaceful protesters in the streets of Belarussian cities.

Estonia and Latvia have prepared the lists of Belarussian officials. Sanctions will envisage visa ban. Bilateral action of introducing sanctions on a national level will take place ahead of upcoming European Union sanctions in accordance with national procedures.

Estonia and Latvia value very highly the basic principles of democracy among which rights of citizens to express their political will through free and fair elections belong to most important democratic fundamentals. Estonia and Latvia highly value observance of political rights and democratic standards throughout the world.

Estonia and Latvia will continue to work actively towards strengthening support for Belarusian civic society. Belarus is and will remain an important neighbour and Estonia and Latvia will continue to maintain friendly neighbourly relations with the people of Belarus.

