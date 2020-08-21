Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Est : Estonian and Latvian foreign minister agree on sanctions against Belarusian officials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 10:22am EDT

Today 21 August, the foreign ministers of Estonia and Latvia agreed on working on joint sanctions targeting Belarusian officials responsible for violence and election fraud.

'Belarus is in our immediate neighbourhood and it is all the more important to react quickly and send a clear signal,' Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said.

The foreign ministers will soon present the specific list to their respective governments.

The joint statement of the foreign ministers of Estonia and Latvia:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia are expressing deepest concern about the presidential election in Belarus, the result of which has not been recognized by the Belarusian society, and are urging for a peaceful and lawful resolution of the current crisis in Belarus.

Ministries welcome the results of the European Council convened on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 and decide to move forward in a joint action of introducing targeted individual sanctions against Belarussian officials responsible for falsifying presidential elections in Belarus and exerting excessive force against peaceful protesters in the streets of Belarussian cities.

Estonia and Latvia have prepared the lists of Belarussian officials. Sanctions will envisage visa ban. Bilateral action of introducing sanctions on a national level will take place ahead of upcoming European Union sanctions in accordance with national procedures.

Estonia and Latvia value very highly the basic principles of democracy among which rights of citizens to express their political will through free and fair elections belong to most important democratic fundamentals. Estonia and Latvia highly value observance of political rights and democratic standards throughout the world.

Estonia and Latvia will continue to work actively towards strengthening support for Belarusian civic society. Belarus is and will remain an important neighbour and Estonia and Latvia will continue to maintain friendly neighbourly relations with the people of Belarus.

Additional information:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia
Communication Department
press@mfa.ee

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 14:21:26 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:47aU.S. Existing-Home Sales Rose 24.7% in July -- Update
DJ
10:40aEnergy stocks push TSX lower as oil prices weaken
RE
10:40aRENEWABLE ENERGY : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
10:37aUK extends ban on evicting tenants for another four weeks
RE
10:32aTAKE FIVE : Going virtual in Jackson Hole
RE
10:28aU.S. Business Activity Expands in August -- IHS Markit
DJ
10:24aU.S. Existing-Home Sales Rose 24.7% in July from June
DJ
10:22aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF EST : Estonian and Latvian foreign minister agree on sanctions against Belarusian officials
PU
10:20aDocMagic’s Signature Bunny Slippers Gifted to Donors at Upcoming Las Vegas Blood Drive
SE
10:18aWells Fargo resumes job cuts after pandemic break
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOZT AB (PUBL) : BOOZT AB :'s Half year report, January 1 - June 30 2020
2THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED : NZ's a2 Milk offers $252 mln for majority stake in Mataura Valley Milk
3MODERNA, INC. : Top FDA official says would resign if agency rubber-stamps an unproven COVID-19 vaccine
4MEITUAN DIANPING : MEITUAN DIANPING : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, ..
5NOVARTIS AG : NOVARTIS : Multiple-Sclerosis Drug Kesimpta Gets FDA Approval

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group