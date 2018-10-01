Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Ind : The 1st Indonesia-India Interfaith Dialogue

​

The 1st Indonesia - India Interfaith Dialogue

'Sharing of Best Practices, Lessons Learnt and Way Forward'

Yogyakarta, 3 - 5 October 2018

Background

Indonesia and India share common heritage and are committed to uphold democracy, pluralism as well as diversity. As the world's largest democracies, Indonesia and India also realize the importance of regular interfaith dialogue among stakeholders of both countries as a forum for sharing experiences and best practices in the efforts to maintain unity in diversity.

In a Joint Statement, during the working visit of the Prime Minister of India, H.E. Shri Narendra Modi to Indonesia on 29 - 31 May 2018, both the Indonesian and Indian leaders have agreed to organize an Interfaith Dialogue in order to reiterate the importance of promoting peaceful pluralism that would lead to true civilization harmony and moderation, and to eradicate radicalism.

The 1st Indonesia - India Interfaith Dialogue (IIID) would be an innovative mechanism, designed to promote pluralism and tolerance as well as to provide a platform for Indonesian and Indian religious scholars, youths and civil society leaders to join hands in improving relations across religions and cultures, combat prejudice, tackle radicalism and build conducive conditions for long-term peace.

The 1st Indonesia - India Interfaith Dialogue (IIID) will be held for 3 days in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on 3 - 5 October 2018. It consists of a Forum discussions, visits to places of worship, and dialogues with Islamic, Christians, Catholics, Hinduism and Buddhism leaders, as well as with adherents of Confusianism and Sikhism.

The 1st IIID will be officiated by Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, A.M. Fachir and the Minister of State for External Affairs of the Republic of India, M.J. Akbar.

Under the main theme 'Sharing of Best Practices, Lessons Learnt and Way Forward', IIID Forum will discuss two sub themes:



i. The Harmony of Interreligious Community: Policy and Approach

This sub-topic is focused to examine the government efforts to nurture inter religious harmony. This is also to examine the global challenges faced by religious communities amidst the religious-based conflicts, radicalism and violence.

ii. Sharing Bset Practices on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism, Terrorism, Radicalism and Hate Speech

This sub-topic is to share best practices among faith leaders and communities to promote the spirits of tolerance, peace, and mutual understanding to all segments of society, including youth and relevant stakeholders.

This sub topic is also to examine the potentials of faith leaders and communities to address broader social issues like human rights, combating hate speech through social media, gender mainstreaming, combating terrorism and so forth. The insights are hoped to forge mutual trust and confidence to overcome the impacts of radicalism, extremism, and terrorism as well as to assist in interfaith conflict prevention.



The Speakers/Moderators/Discussants

Indonesia

1. Dr. (Mr.) Abdul Muk'ti M.Ed.

Chairman of Muhammadiyah, Indonesia



2. Dr. (Mr) Dicky Sofjan

Indonesian Consortium for Religious Studies (ICRS)



Indonesian Consortium for Religious Studies (ICRS)



3. Prof. Drs. (Mr) I Ketut Widnya, MA, M.Phil, Ph. D

Director General for Hindu Community, Ministry of Religious Affairs of Indonesia​

4. Dr. (Mr) Muhammad Ahnaf Iqbal

Lecturer at Graduate School of Religion and Cross Culture Studies, Gadjah Mada University Yogyakarta​

5. Dr. (Mrs) Siti Syamsyiatun

Director for Indonesian Consortium for Religious Studies (ICRS)



6. Prof. (Mr) Prof. Dr. Khoiruddin Nasution

Expert on Deradicalization, Islamic State University of Sunan Kalijaga Yogyakarta - National Agency for Combating Terrorism (BNPT)



7. (Mr) Suhadi Cholil, Ph. D.

Graduate School of Interdisciplinary Islamic Studies, Sunan Kalijaga State Islamic University

India



Secretary General, International Buddhist Confederation

Public Lecture

A public lecture will be held at the Sunan Kalijaga State Islamic University on the 4th October 2018.

Theme:

Faith, Politics and Polity: The crisis of Distortion

Speakers:

H.E. M.J. Akbar

Minister of State for External Affairs

