Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Kaz : Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented credential letters to the President of Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA,November 15, 2019 - The ceremony of presenting Credentials by the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia Barlybay Sadykov to the President of Ethiopia Sahlevork Zevda was held.

During the conversation the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation were discussed. The parties noted the friendly and constructive nature of relations between the two countries.

The parties also mentioned mutual interest in expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Ambassador B. Sadykov informed the President about the main content of the Address of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the people of Kazakhstan, the priority areas of the country's domestic and foreign policy, and proposals for expanding bilateral political and economic cooperation.

The President of Ethiopia congratulated Kazakhstan on the successful political and economic transformations carried out under the leadership of the First President -Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev. She expressed confidence in the successful implementation of the goals and objectives outlined by the new President K.Tokayev whom she personally knows from the joint work at the UN. S. Zevde also expressed the desire of the Ethiopian side to develop bilateral relations with Kazakhstan in all areas of interaction and assured of its continued support for this activity.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia were established on September 5, 2011 through an exchange of notes.

Today, political and economic contacts with Ethiopia are being further developed. The common ground is being worked out, successful and intensive search for common interests in various areas of cooperation is underway.

At the end of 2018, the annual volume of mutual trade amounted to 86.4 thousand dollars (export - 0.4 thousand dollars, import - 86 thousand dollars). Ethiopia imports rolled flat iron, unalloyed and alloyed stainless steel. Kazakhstan imports flowers, coffee, leather and other goods.