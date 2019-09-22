Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Kaz : C5+1 Ministerial Meeting was held in New York

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

NEWYORK, September 22, 2019 - Ahead of President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev's visit to the United States for the 74-th UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part at the C5+1 Dialogue meeting. The participants of the Dialogue also included the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov, Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov and Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the United States Mered Orazov.

The parties discussed ways to expand trade and investment ties as well as integration processes and joint efforts to address common challenges in Central Asia.

Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi emphasized that C5+1 platform isincreasingly becoming an effective mechanism to boost economic cooperation within Central Asia and attract the US resources to develop the region's transit infrastructure, protect the environment as well as strengthen the regional security and stability.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of continuing the work within the C5+1 dialogue to attract American investments and technologies to Central Asia. The progress made within the C5+1 Dialogue platform should be signalled to the business communities of the US and Central Asia.

The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted that Central Asia serves as an example to the international community on repatriating its citizens from war zones. The U.S State Secretary highlighted the importance of economic partnership of the Central Asian countries and noted the prospects of the US cooperation with the region in infrastructure development, including through the United States International Development Finance Corporation.

As one of the factors to establish stability and sustainable growth in the region Mike Pompeo noted the need to strengthen cooperation between Central Asian countries and Afghanistan.

The C5 format is a multilateral mechanism for interaction between the five Central Asian countries and the United States. The inaugural meeting of the six foreign ministers took place in New York in September 2015 in the margins of the UN General Assembly.

The last high level meeting with participation of Central Asian foreign ministers and US Under Secretary of State David Hale took place in Nur-Sultan a month ago.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 23:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:46pINDONESIA FINDS DESIGN FLAW, OVERSIGHT LAPSES IN 737 MAX CRASH : Wsj
RE
07:35pMiddle East tensions lift oil prices more than 1%
RE
07:17pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF KAZ : C5+1 Ministerial Meeting was held in New York
PU
05:29pGOLD MINERS, INDIA, FED : This Week's Top Financial Tweets - Week 38
05:04pTAKE FIVE : U.S. money market ruckus - one-off or warning?
RE
04:47pUNDP UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME : Germany, UK and Insurance Development Forum announce commitments to increase insurance protection in climate-exposed countries in line with the InsuResilience Vision 2025 goals
PU
04:44pSHELDON ADELSON : Wsj
RE
04:07pNASUWT NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOLMASTERS : welcomes Labour's commitment to retain an independent national education inspectorate
PU
04:07pITU INTERNATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATION UNION : Global internet growth stalls and focus shifts to ‘meaningful universal connectivity' to drive global development
PU
02:15pU.S. Banks Shun United Nations Responsible Banking Campaign
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
2Middle East tensions lift oil prices more than 1%
3TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : BILLIONS OF EUROS, MILLIONS OF JOBS: Europe's carmakers warn on no-deal Brexit
4ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : ADLER REAL ESTATE : comments on reports concerning...
5ZHUGUANG HOLDINGS GROUP COMPANY LIMI : ZHUGUANG : ISSUE OF SENIOR NOTES AND WARRANTS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AN..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group