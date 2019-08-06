Log in
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Kaz : Kazakhstan and Argentine Diplomatic academies intend to collaborate as part of diplomats' training

08/06/2019 | 12:00am EDT

BUENOS AIRES, August 5, 2019- Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Seitimov during a working visit to Buenos Aires held a meetingwith the Secretary for Coordination and Foreign Planning of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Argentina Ernesto Alberto Gaspari and the Director of the National Institute of Foreign Service (ISEN) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Argentina Fernando Enrique Petrella.

Stressing the progressive development of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Argentina in various fields, the Kazakh diplomat outlinedthe economization of Kazakhstan's foreign policy, the role of the Foreign Ministryand it's missionsin attracting foreign investmentsand promoting exports. Noting the relevance of the issue of modernization of the diplomatic service of Kazakhstan, he expressed interest in studying the Argentineexperience in training diplomatic personnel.

Ernesto Alberto Gaspari expressed gratitude forhis Kazakh counterpart'svisit and stated the readiness of the Argentineside to continue productive cooperation between the countries, both at the bilateral and multilateral fora. The parties exchanged information and views onthe administration of theForeign Ministries' and diplomatic academies' activities.

The meeting resulted in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between theInstitute of Diplomacy of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan and the National Institute of Foreign Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairsand Worshipofthe Argentine Republic in the field of diplomatic training. The Head of the Diplomatic Academyof ArgentinaFernando Enrique Petrella invited Kazakhstan's diplomats to attend short-term training courses already this fall.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 03:59:10 UTC
