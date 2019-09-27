Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Lit : Foreign Minister meets with his Ukrainian counterpart, discusses future prospects for bilateral cooperation

On 26 September, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius met with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister on the margins of the United Nations High-Level Week.

In the meeting, L. Linkevičius reassured his counterpart about Lithuania's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. In addition, Lithuania's Foreign Minister promised to attend the Donors' Conference in Mariupol in October and to visit conflict-affected areas.

The meeting also discussed future prospects for cooperation between Lithuania and Ukraine, and sanctions against Russia. The Foreign Ministers exchanged their views on the outcomes of the third Ukraine Reform Conference, the operation of the Normandy format, and responsibility for crimes committed during the occupation of Ukraine's territory.