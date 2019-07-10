Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Lit : Foreign Vice-Minister receives new Apostolic Nuncio of Holy See to Lithuania

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 08:08am EDT

On 10 July, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Darius Skusevičius met with the new Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Lithuania, Archbishop Petar Rajič.

D. Skusevičius congratulated the Archbishop on his new appointment and discussed priorities for future bilateral and international cooperation. The officials welcomed good bilateral ties between Lithuania and the Holy See, bilateral highest-level visits, and expressed their mutual willingness to continue to develop and deepen cooperation.

Relations with the Holy See are important to Lithuania also in the light of international issues, when aiming to strengthen global peace, stability, and security.

'The European Union and the Holy See cherish common values, promote respect for fundamental rights and human dignity. Working together we can achieve more,' said Lithuania's Foreign Vice-Minister.

D. Skusevičius also thanked for the support of the Holy See to Ukraine and for drawing attention to humanitarian issues. Lithuania's Foreign Vice-Minister also expressed hope that the Holy See's diplomacy would play a significant role in contributing to raising the international community's awareness of the suffering of the people of Ukraine affected by armed conflict.

After more than two decades, the Archbishop P. Rajič returned to Lithuania, where he had previously served as an advisor to the nunciature in Vilnius. The diplomatic service of the Holy See recruited him in 1993.

The Archbishop P.Rajič is the sixth Apostolic Nuncio, who resides in Vilnius, after the restoration of Lithuania's independence. He is also accredited to Estonia and Latvia.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 12:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29aDeutsche Bank looks to boost wealth management as part of reinvention
RE
08:23aMOCI MINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF RE : Commerce Ministry, Stakeholders Hold Bi-annual Retreat
PU
08:20aVon der Leyen courts EU lawmakers in bid to become Commission chief
RE
08:16aBond yields creep higher as markets wait for Fed signals
RE
08:13aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Luxembourg has achieved high levels of growth and well-being but must do more to preserve and share prosperity
PU
08:11aBond yields creep higher as markets wait for Fed signals
RE
08:10aMERKEL : It should be up to Europeans to name new IMF head
RE
08:08aCENTRAL BANK OF HUNGARY : Minutes of the Monetary Council meeting of 25 June 2019
PU
08:08aBond yields creep higher as markets wait for Fed signals
RE
08:08aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF LIT : Foreign Vice-Minister receives new Apostolic Nuncio of Holy See to Lithuania
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
3SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
4TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : From rotors and stators

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About