Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Lit : Foreign Vice-Minister receives new Apostolic Nuncio of Holy See to Lithuania

On 10 July, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Darius Skusevičius met with the new Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Lithuania, Archbishop Petar Rajič.

D. Skusevičius congratulated the Archbishop on his new appointment and discussed priorities for future bilateral and international cooperation. The officials welcomed good bilateral ties between Lithuania and the Holy See, bilateral highest-level visits, and expressed their mutual willingness to continue to develop and deepen cooperation.

Relations with the Holy See are important to Lithuania also in the light of international issues, when aiming to strengthen global peace, stability, and security.

'The European Union and the Holy See cherish common values, promote respect for fundamental rights and human dignity. Working together we can achieve more,' said Lithuania's Foreign Vice-Minister.

D. Skusevičius also thanked for the support of the Holy See to Ukraine and for drawing attention to humanitarian issues. Lithuania's Foreign Vice-Minister also expressed hope that the Holy See's diplomacy would play a significant role in contributing to raising the international community's awareness of the suffering of the people of Ukraine affected by armed conflict.

After more than two decades, the Archbishop P. Rajič returned to Lithuania, where he had previously served as an advisor to the nunciature in Vilnius. The diplomatic service of the Holy See recruited him in 1993.

The Archbishop P.Rajič is the sixth Apostolic Nuncio, who resides in Vilnius, after the restoration of Lithuania's independence. He is also accredited to Estonia and Latvia.