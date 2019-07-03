Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Lit : L. Linkevičius meets with Canadian Foreign Minister

On 2 July, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius met with Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland. The Foreign Ministers discussed the strengthening of bilateral ties between Lithuania and Canada, and growing economic cooperation between the countries.

'We thank Canada for its constant attention to security of the Baltic region. The transatlantic relationship between the two countries that pursue common goals is crucial for the preservation of Western unity. Therefore I welcome the joint effort by our countries to support Ukraine and its reform programme in the face of Russian aggression,' said L. Linkevičius.

According to the Lithuanian Foreign Minister, the international community's long-term support for the implementation of the country's reform agenda plays a crucial role in the strengthening of Ukraine's resilience to Russian aggression and sustainable economic growth. The two Foreign Ministers agreed to continue supporting Ukraine, strengthening its cooperation with NATO, and deepening EU integration.

In the run-up to the next year's Fourth Ukraine Reform Conference in Vilnius, L. Linkevičius offered the Canadian Minister C. Freeland to coordinate actions of all the interested parties and international organizations by establishing an appropriate mechanism.

At the end of the meeting, the Lithuanian representative signed a cooperation agreement with Canada and joined the Canadian government-sponsored support fund to support Ukraine's reforms by strengthening its public administration capacities to implement economic and infrastructure projects.

On 1-3 July, the Minister L. Linkevičius is visiting Canada. He attends the Ukraine Reform Conference in Toronto.