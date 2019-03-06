Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Lit : Lithuania holds political consultations with India

On 5 March, the 9th Lithuanian-Indian political consultations were held in Vilnius. The delegations were led by the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Darius Skusevičius and the Under Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs of India Anumula Gitesh Sarma.

The delegations discussed bilateral relations, cooperation within international organizations, agreed to strengthen the legal framework for bilateral relations and exchanged relevant information about interstate agreements that were being negotiated. A lot of attention has been dedicated to the strengthening of bilateral economic relations and trade.

The Indian delegation welcomed Lithuania's achievements in the field of economy, especially efforts to create a favorable business environment and the country's OECD membership.

The Foreign Vice-Minister emphasized prospects for closer cooperation in the fields of agriculture, life sciences, information and financial technologies, and exporting industrial goods to India. D. Skusevičius invited India to make greater use of possibilities for studying in Lithuania. Currently, about 1, 000 students from India are studying in Lithuanian higher education institutions.

The heads of the delegations agreed that the foreseen visit by the Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu to Lithuania this summer would benefit the bilateral relationship.

Lithuania and India established their diplomatic relations on 27 April 1992. The first Lithuanian Ambassador to India was accredited in 2010. There are three Honorary Consulates of Lithuania in India.