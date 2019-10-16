Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Lit : Lithuania's Foreign Minister meets with Ukrainian delegation from Kherson Oblast

On 16 October in Vilnius, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius met with the Ukrainian delegation headed by the Kherson Oblast Governor Yuriy Husyev. The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation between Lithuania and Ukraine, prospects for economy and tourism development in Kherson Oblast, as well as protection of Lithuania's historical and cultural heritage in the region.

Kherson Oblast borders with Crimea, so effects of the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia are felt most acutely. Lithuania's Foreign Minister assured members of the Ukrainian delegation that Lithuania would continue to strongly support Ukraine.

The Ukrainian representatives thanked Lithuania for its continued support and called on Lithuanian institutions and entrepreneurs to expand cooperation in Kherson Oblast infrastructure, agriculture, renewable energy, culture and education sectors, as well as to contribute to the establishment of the European Integration Center in Kherson.

The Ukrainian representatives are visiting Lithuania on 16-17 October. They will also hold meetings with members of the Seimas (Parliament) of Lithuania, representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Innovation, the Ministry of Agriculture, and businessmen.