Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Lit : Lithuania's Foreign Minister meets with the new Ambassador of Argentina, discusses the promotion of economic exchange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 11:00am EDT

On 20 March, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius received the Ambassador of Argentina to Lithuania Ana Maria Ramirez, who resides in Poland. The Ambassador presented her letters of credence to the President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaitė on 18 March.

The meeting discussed bilateral trade and the aim to intensify bilateral economic exchange.

'We should better identify each country's specific interests and export opportunities. One way to make it happen is through participating in international exhibitions and fairs,' said Lithuania's Foreign Minister, who called on the Ambassador to invite Argentinian life science companies to take part in the international forum 'Life Science Baltics 2020'.

The Ambassador was glad that both countries had established a solid basis for further successful development of bilateral relations. Both countries have accredited Ambassadors and bilateral political consultations are held annually.

The Embassy of Argentina in Lithuania plans to look for ways to better acquaint Lithuanians with the culture and art of Argentina, and to intensify cooperation between universities in the short run.

Argentina has the largest Lithuanian community in Latin America, while 16 Argentinians live in Lithuania. The Argentinian community in Lithuania is noticeable despite its smallness.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 14:59:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15aRES POLYFLOW LLC : Report Finds $10 Billion in Potential Economic Output from Advanced Recycling Technologies
PU
11:15aU.S. top court undermines Google settlement in internet privacy case
RE
11:15aDisney closes $71 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox's assets
RE
11:10aMARKET SNAPSHOT : Imports of crude oil continue to decrease in 2018
PU
11:10aIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Iowans Recognized for 2018 National Corn Yield Contest
PU
11:10aSOMALIA : African Development Bank Multi-Partner Infrastructure Fund to receive 1 million from Italy
PU
11:10aFord adds production of electric vehicles at second North American site
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"