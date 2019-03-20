Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Lit : Lithuania's Foreign Minister meets with the new Ambassador of Argentina, discusses the promotion of economic exchange

On 20 March, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius received the Ambassador of Argentina to Lithuania Ana Maria Ramirez, who resides in Poland. The Ambassador presented her letters of credence to the President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaitė on 18 March.

The meeting discussed bilateral trade and the aim to intensify bilateral economic exchange.

'We should better identify each country's specific interests and export opportunities. One way to make it happen is through participating in international exhibitions and fairs,' said Lithuania's Foreign Minister, who called on the Ambassador to invite Argentinian life science companies to take part in the international forum 'Life Science Baltics 2020'.

The Ambassador was glad that both countries had established a solid basis for further successful development of bilateral relations. Both countries have accredited Ambassadors and bilateral political consultations are held annually.

The Embassy of Argentina in Lithuania plans to look for ways to better acquaint Lithuanians with the culture and art of Argentina, and to intensify cooperation between universities in the short run.

Argentina has the largest Lithuanian community in Latin America, while 16 Argentinians live in Lithuania. The Argentinian community in Lithuania is noticeable despite its smallness.