Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Lit : Vice-Minister D. Skusevičius meets with new Latvian Ambassador

09/12/2019 | 02:17am EDT

On 11 September, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Darius Skusevičius met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Latvia to Lithuania Indulis Bērziņš. The meeting discussed the upcoming visit of the President of Lithuania to Latvia in July, the future visit of the President of Latvia to Lithuania, intense bilateral economic cooperation, as well as prospects for the implementation of joint strategic infrastructure projects - the synchronization of the Baltic States' electricity grid with the continental European system and the Rail Baltica project.

D. Skusevičius welcomed bilateral cooperation in the field of culture and noted that the Balts' Award would be given for the second time in 2019. The award was established by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Latvia and Lithuania. It is given to recognize extraordinary distinction and accomplishment in the fields of the Lithuanian-Latvian culture, history and linguistics.

I. Bērziņš has replaced Latvia's Ambassador to Lithuania Einars Semanis.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 06:16:07 UTC
