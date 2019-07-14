Log in
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Mal : EU Counter-Terrorism Coordinator calls on State Minister Ahmed Khaleel

07/14/2019 | 11:35am EDT

The European Union Counter Terrorism Coordinator, Gilles De Kerchove, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Khaleel today.

At the meeting held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, State Minister Khaleel welcomed Coordinator Kerchove to the Maldives, and further exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the field of Counter-terrorism between the Maldives and the European Union.

State Minister Khaleel was accompanied by Foreign Secretary, Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed, Shiuneen Rasheed, Director and Mohamed Shujau, Desk Officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kerchove was accompanied by Tung-Lai Margue, Ambassador of the European Union, John Gatt-Rutter, European Union External Action (EEAS) Head of Counter Terrorism Division, Ivo Schutte, EEAS Deputy Head of South Asia Division and Reema Mohamed, Maldives Political Officer at EU Delegation.

Counter-terrorism coordinator Kerchove is on a two-day official visit to the Maldives and is meeting with key interlocutors within the government to discuss counter-terrorism challenges and future EU support to combat terrorism in the Maldives.

END

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives published this content on 14 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2019 15:34:08 UTC
