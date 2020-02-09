Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Mal : First Senior Officials Meeting between the Maldives and the European Union confirms renewed commitment to strengthen relations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 10:13am EST

The First Senior Officials Meeting between the Maldives and the European Union (EU) was held on 9 February 2020 in Malé, Maldives. The Senior Officials Meeting is a new mechanism for consultations established during Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid's visit to Brussels in June 2019 to enhance cooperation between Maldives and the EU through yearly exchanges at the level of senior officials.

The Meeting gave evidence to the strengthened bilateral relations between the two partners since the Maldives renewed its commitment to consolidate democracy, ensure good governance, and strengthen the rule of law following the Presidential elections in 2018. The Maldives and the EU reiterated the importance of deepening ongoing cooperation and forging stronger ties.

Under the leadership of the new Presidents of the European Commission, the European Council, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, the European Union is ready to take on an ambitious agenda and promote cooperation with partners all over the world, including in the Maldives. In particular, the European Union will continue to support the Maldives' efforts to strengthen democracy, promote and protect human rights, and further socio-economic development. The European Union also reconfirmed that it is exploring avenues to support the Maldives in its judicial reform and anti-corruption efforts.

Coinciding with the Meeting, the EU launched today a new project to support the Maldives in its efforts to counter-terrorism and prevent violent extremism, under the. €2.5 million (MVR 43 million) allocated for EU-Maldives security cooperation. The project launched today will be implemented jointly with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and local stakeholders.

Both the European Union and the Government of Maldives reiterated their interest to step up cooperation on global challenges such as climate change and environmental issues. In December, the EU adopted the European Green Deal, pledging to become the world's first climate-neutral continent by 2050 and to work with partners to tackle the challenges of climate change. The European Union highlighted the Financing Agreement of €5 million (MVR 85.8 million) to support the Maldives to implement its Nationally Determined Contributions, and the €45 million (MVR 771.6 million) loan by the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support renewable energy projects signed in 2019 as a demonstration of EU's commitment to step up cooperation in this area.

Recalling that they are partners in trade and investment, both the Government of Maldives and the European Union agreed to continue to facilitate trade and investment by European companies through the Business Roundtable initiative. The Government of Maldives reiterated its request to the EU to consider granting duty free access for tuna products from the Maldives.

The EU acknowledged the efforts deployed by the Maldives to complete the consolidation of the Maldivian systems to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and trusted that the upcoming technical mission to the Maldives would confirm the constructive cooperation in this area and ascertain that the EUs initial concerns have been addressed.

The thematic areas covered during the inaugural Senior Officials Meeting included Governance, Democracy, Human Rights, Rule of Law; Prevention of Violent Extremism and Counter-Terrorism; Economic and Trade Cooperation; Sectoral Cooperation in areas such as fisheries, environment, taxation reform, Schengen Visa facilitation, education, social development; and Regional/International Cooperation on issues such as climate change. At the Meeting, the Government of Maldives also reiterated its request for visa free travel for Maldivian nationals to travel to EU Member States with the view of strengthening existing ties between the Maldives and the EU.
The discussions were co-chaired by Ahmed Khaleel, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Maldives and Ms Paola Pampaloni, Deputy Managing Director for Asia and Pacific, European External Action Service.

During her visit, Deputy Managing Director Pampaloni also made Courtesy Calls on His Excellency the President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, and Speaker of the Parliament, His Excellency Mohamed Nasheed, and held meetings with civil society, political parties, and members of the diplomatic community.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives published this content on 09 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2020 15:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
10:28aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Poverty eradication an essential social and moral obligation for humankind, says Guterres
PU
10:15aWith Easy Demeanor, Powell Cultivates Allies on Capitol Hill
DJ
10:13aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF MAL : First Senior Officials Meeting between the Maldives and the European Union confirms renewed commitment to strengthen relations
PU
09:24aWhite House to Reduce Budget Request for Border Wall
DJ
09:15aDollar's Surprise Surge Challenges Stock Market Rally
DJ
07:58aUNESCO UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AN : Bagera farmers market
PU
07:23aWORLD BANK : Leaving No Place Behind Within the Middle East and North Africa Is Critical for Economic Growth and Social Inclusion
PU
05:45aU.S.-China Trade War Reshaped Global Commerce
DJ
05:45aWildfires Will Test Australia's Leading Streak Without a Recession
DJ
05:44aU.S. energy secretary hopes Mexico, Canada will help export American coal
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EBAY INC. : NYSE Owner's Exploration of eBay Deal Opens New Era for Exchanges
2OPEC+ panel calls for more oil cuts on coronavirus impact - Algeria
3U.S. energy secretary hopes Mexico, Canada will help export American coal
4THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : Dollar's Surprise Surge Challenges Stock Market Rally
5HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : VIRUS TO WEIGH ON SERVICES, EXPORTS FROM FEBRUARY: South Korean government think tank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group