Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Mal : Foreign Minister Shahid meets with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco

Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid, met with his counterpart, His Excellency Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco, this morning.

During the meeting, held today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Morocco, Minister Shahid delivered a Letter from His Excellency President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih addressed to His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, and held discussions on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

Both Ministers reiterated commitment to further strengthen the bilateral partnership between the two countries in areas such as economic cooperation. people to people contact, culture and heritage, counter-terrorism and radicalization, education and climates change.

The following four agreements were signed during the visit:

1. Agreement for Islamic Cooperation between the Ministry of Islamic Affairs of Maldives and Ministry of Religious Endowments and Islamic Affairs of Morocco

2. Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Maldives and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Morocco

3. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Maldives and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco on the exemption of a visa requirement for their respective nationals

4. Memorandum of Understanding between the Foreign Service Institute of the Republic of Maldives and the Foreign Service Academy of the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco

Minister Shahid was accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Ahmed Khaleel, Ambassador of Maldives to UAE, His Excellency Dr. Hussain Niyaaz, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Shiaan and Assistant Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Moomina Ibrahim.

ENDS