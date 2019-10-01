Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Mal : Minister Shahid sends Independence Day greetings to Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade, Tourism, Environment and Labour of Tuvalu

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid sends message of felicitations to Taukelina Finikaso, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade, Tourism, Environment and Labour of Tuvalu on the joyous occasion of their Independence Day.

Minister's message reads as follows:

'On behalf of the government, the people of the Republic of the Maldives and on my own behalf, it gives me great pleasure to extend warm greetings and good wishes to Your Excellency and the people of Tuvalu on the joyous occasion of your Independence Day.

It is my sincere hope that the friendly relations that exist between our two countries will be maintained and further strengthened in the future.'

ENDS