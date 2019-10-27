Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Mal : Minister Shahid sends Independence Day greetings to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Regional Integration of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid sends message of felicitations to Louis Straker, Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Regional Integration of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the occasion of their Independence Day.

Minister's message reads as follows:

'On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Maldives, it gives me great pleasure to extend warm greetings and good wishes to Your Excellency and the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the jubilant occasion of the Independence Day.

Please also accept my best wishes for the further progress and welfare of the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.'

ENDS