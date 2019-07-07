Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Mal : Minister Shahid sends independence day greetings to Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Solomon Islands

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid sends message of felicitations to Jeremiah Manele, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Solomon Islands on the joyous occasion of the Independence Day of Solomon Islands.

Minister's message reads as follows:

'As the Government and the people of the Solomon Islands commemorate their Independence Day, it gives me great pleasure to convey warm greetings and sincere good wishes of the Government and the people of the Republic of Maldives, and those of my own, to your Excellency, the Government and the people of the Solomon Islands.

Let me also convey, Excellency, my personal best wishes for your good health and well-being, and for further progress of the people of the Solomon Islands and the assurances of my highest considerations.'

ENDS