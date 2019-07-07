Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Mal : Minister Shahid sends independence day greetings to Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Solomon Islands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 09:58am EDT

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid sends message of felicitations to Jeremiah Manele, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Solomon Islands on the joyous occasion of the Independence Day of Solomon Islands.

Minister's message reads as follows:

'As the Government and the people of the Solomon Islands commemorate their Independence Day, it gives me great pleasure to convey warm greetings and sincere good wishes of the Government and the people of the Republic of Maldives, and those of my own, to your Excellency, the Government and the people of the Solomon Islands.

Let me also convey, Excellency, my personal best wishes for your good health and well-being, and for further progress of the people of the Solomon Islands and the assurances of my highest considerations.'

ENDS

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives published this content on 07 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2019 13:57:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:10aCOMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs in 7.4 billion euro overhaul
RE
11:05aNigeria signs Africa free trade agreement - statement
RE
11:03aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Vietnam becomes fastest growing tourism market of Japan
PU
11:03aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Vietnam PM seeks quick movement on strategic partnership with Thailand
PU
10:12aFrench business elite cut Macron slack for slower reform pace
RE
09:58aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF MAL : Minister Shahid sends independence day greetings to Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Solomon Islands
PU
09:58aErdogan says Turkish central bank chief ousted for refusing rate cuts - report
RE
09:58aTurkey's new central bank governor seen as interest rate dove
RE
08:53aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : UN's Amina Mohammed pledges full support as Africa begins to implement AfCFTA
PU
08:13aEconomic 'game changer'? African leaders launch free-trade zone
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1URANIUM : Iran to Enrich Uranium Beyond Nuclear Deal Limits -- 3rd Update
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupta
3HAPAG-LLOYD AG : HAPAG LLOYD : CMA CGM says it has sufficient security to operate in Persian Gulf
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Saudi airline flyadeal won't continue with Boeing 737 MAX order
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Saudi airline flyadeal picks Airbus jets over grounded Boeing MAX

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About