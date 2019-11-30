Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Mal : Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid sends Independence Day greetings to Barbados

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid sends a message of felicitations to Jerome Xavier Walcott, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Barbados on the occasion of their Independence Day.

Minister's message reads as follows:

'On behalf of the Government, the people of the Republic of Maldives and on my own behalf, it gives me great pleasure to extend warm greetings and good wishes to Your Excellency, the Government and the people of Barbados, on this festive occasion of your Independence Day.

Your Excellency, today also marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and I am confident, that the bilateral and economic ties between our two countries will continue to prosper and further strengthen in the years to come.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.'

ENDS