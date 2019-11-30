Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Mal : Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid sends Independence Day greetings to Barbados

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/30/2019 | 07:48am EST

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid sends a message of felicitations to Jerome Xavier Walcott, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Barbados on the occasion of their Independence Day.

Minister's message reads as follows:

'On behalf of the Government, the people of the Republic of Maldives and on my own behalf, it gives me great pleasure to extend warm greetings and good wishes to Your Excellency, the Government and the people of Barbados, on this festive occasion of your Independence Day.

Your Excellency, today also marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and I am confident, that the bilateral and economic ties between our two countries will continue to prosper and further strengthen in the years to come.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.'

ENDS

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives published this content on 30 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2019 12:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:48aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF MAL : Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid sends Independence Day greetings to Barbados
PU
06:59aMalaysia to examine ringgit's fall as import costs sting - Mahathir
RE
04:11aSouth African Airways shunned by insurers as financial doubts grow
RE
03:41aNorwegian bank DNB's shares drop 6% on Namibia investigation
RE
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:36aFacebook issues corrective label on user's post under new Singapore fake news law
RE
02:35aFacebook issues corrective label on user's post under new Singapore fake news law
RE
01:33aSAUDI ARABIAN MONETARY AGENCY : SAMA Governor in the memory of the pledge of allegiance
PU
11/29China's Manufacturing Resumes Growth, Ending Six Months of Decline
DJ
11/29China's factory activity unexpectedly returns to growth in November
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : 'taking a deeper look' at map policies after calling Crimea part of Russia
2NOVARTIS : Novartis Aims to Ace Tough Market -- WSJ
3OPEC November oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting
4RENAULT : Auto Partners Move to Ease Discord -- WSJ
5TECH DATA CORPORATION : WHAT'S NEWS: Business & Finance -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group