Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Taj : Establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Senegal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 09:04am CEST

On 24 September 2018 in New York on the sidelines of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly there was held a signing ceremony of the Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Senegal.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and the Republic of Senegal - H.E. Mr. Sirojiddin Muhriddin and H.E. Mr. Sidiki Kaba, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad of the Republic of Senegal signed the Joint Communiqué.

During the ceremony, Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the two countries H.E. Mr. Sirojiddin Muhriddin and H.E. Mr. Sidiki Kaba also discussed the development of bilateral and multilateral relations between Tajikistan and Senegal.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 07:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15aTrump, Brexit bite into German growth outlook - BDI
RE
03:14aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN : Minister of Foreign Affairs conveys greetings of His Majesty the King, Prime Minister, and Crown Prince to President Donald Trump
PU
03:12aChina says trade war to 'certainly' hurt U.S. exporters, create opportunities to others
RE
03:10aFrench industry morale fell in September to lowest level since March 2017
RE
03:09aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Latest news - Next TRAN meeting - Committee on Transport and Tourism
PU
03:04aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF TAJ : Participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan at the Informal Meeting of Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization
PU
03:04aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF TAJ : Establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Senegal
PU
03:03aOil hits four-year high as OPEC, Russia resist output rise to offset Iran sanctions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
2DIGITAL REALTY TRUST : DIGITAL REALTY : Prices Common Stock Offering
3TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
4TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : plans changes to company structure, layoffs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.