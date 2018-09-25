Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Taj : Establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Senegal

On 24 September 2018 in New York on the sidelines of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly there was held a signing ceremony of the Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Senegal.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and the Republic of Senegal - H.E. Mr. Sirojiddin Muhriddin and H.E. Mr. Sidiki Kaba, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad of the Republic of Senegal signed the Joint Communiqué.

During the ceremony, Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the two countries H.E. Mr. Sirojiddin Muhriddin and H.E. Mr. Sidiki Kaba also discussed the development of bilateral and multilateral relations between Tajikistan and Senegal.