Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Taj : Participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan at the Informal Meeting of Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization

On 24 September 2018 in New York the Informal Meeting of Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization was held under the Chairmanship of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan H.E. Mr. Sirodjiddin Muhriddin and participation of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Iran and Turkey and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyz Republic and representatives from the Permanent Missions of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

In his statement, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan underlined the need to strengthen the economic cooperation in ECO region, as well as in the development of transport and communication, implementation of infrastructure projects, simplification of trade procedures, efficient use of water and energy resources, establishment of a common energy system, free movement of goods, services, capital and people.

H.E. Mr. Sirojiddin Muhriddin also noted that ECO must take steps for promotion of an effective and collective response to the current and emerging economic scenario at the regional and global levels.