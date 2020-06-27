Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Tur : QA-58, 27 June 2020, Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hami Aksoy, in Response to a Question Regarding the Proposal of the EU High Representative Borrell to Bring Together Turkey and Greek Cypriot Administration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/27/2020 | 01:19pm EDT

The said proposal is far from being serious made by the same EU which always ignores the existence of the Turkish Cypriots and has never referred to their equal rights over the natural resources of the Island in any of its statements.

As we have repeatedly emphasized, the interlocutor of the Turkish Cypriots on hydrocarbon resources is the Greek Cypriots until a comprehensive settlement is reached in the Island. Therefore, the counterpart of the Foreign Minister of Greek Cypriot Administration is definitely not us, but the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, H.E. Mr. Kudret Özersay.

If a solution is desired in the Eastern Mediterranean, as a first step, the two peoples of the Island should come together and establish a joint cooperation mechanism for the exploration and exploitation of the hydrocarbon resources, including revenue sharing, as soon as possible. The Turkish Cypriot authorities' proposal of 13 July 2019 provides the necessary ground to this end.

The delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas in the west of the Island of Cyprus will only be possible after the settlement of the Cyprus issue. Turkey will never sit down with the Greek Cypriot Administration ever which has usurped the title of Republic of Cyprus and does not represent the Turkish Cypriots.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 27 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2020 17:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51pUnder Armour to discontinue record apparel partnership with UCLA
RE
02:49pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Minister for agriculture must back farmers at the cabinet table
PU
02:34pGREEN DEAL : Coal and other carbon-intensive regions and the Commission launch the European Just Transition Platform
PU
01:19pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF TUR : QA-58, 27 June 2020, Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hami Aksoy, in Response to a Question Regarding the Proposal of the EU High Representative Borrell to Bring Together Turkey and Greek Cypriot Administration
PU
01:09pMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE LIVESTOCK & FISHERIES OF : CS Peter Munya launches the livestock vaccination program in Baringo County
PU
01:05pGermany's beleaguered Wirecard to proceed with business after insolvency
RE
12:54pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : BEEF & SHEEP UPDATE 27th JUNE
PU
12:29pWORLD BANK : Executive Director position for Brazil - June/2020
PU
11:24aExtraordinary G20 Education Ministers Meeting - Statement
PU
11:24aInvestment Facilitation for Development
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : board to decide on cost-cutting plan next week, report says
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German development bank could lose 100 mln euros from Wirecard insolvency
3THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : Statement on Social Media Platform Pause
4EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Reports Roof Problem, Spill at Beaumont, Texas, Refinery
5GRUBHUB INC. : STRATEGY BEHIND BLOCKBUSTER GRUBHUB DEAL: Don't Deliver

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group