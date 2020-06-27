Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Tur : QA-58, 27 June 2020, Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hami Aksoy, in Response to a Question Regarding the Proposal of the EU High Representative Borrell to Bring Together Turkey and Greek Cypriot Administration

The said proposal is far from being serious made by the same EU which always ignores the existence of the Turkish Cypriots and has never referred to their equal rights over the natural resources of the Island in any of its statements.

As we have repeatedly emphasized, the interlocutor of the Turkish Cypriots on hydrocarbon resources is the Greek Cypriots until a comprehensive settlement is reached in the Island. Therefore, the counterpart of the Foreign Minister of Greek Cypriot Administration is definitely not us, but the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, H.E. Mr. Kudret Özersay.

If a solution is desired in the Eastern Mediterranean, as a first step, the two peoples of the Island should come together and establish a joint cooperation mechanism for the exploration and exploitation of the hydrocarbon resources, including revenue sharing, as soon as possible. The Turkish Cypriot authorities' proposal of 13 July 2019 provides the necessary ground to this end.

The delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas in the west of the Island of Cyprus will only be possible after the settlement of the Cyprus issue. Turkey will never sit down with the Greek Cypriot Administration ever which has usurped the title of Republic of Cyprus and does not represent the Turkish Cypriots.