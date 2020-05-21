Log in
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federat : Comment by the Information and Press Department on the Statement by the Palestinian leaders on the withdrawal from all agreements with Israel and the US

05/21/2020 | 02:50pm EDT

On May 19, President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority declared that Palestine is absolved of all agreements signed with Israel and the United States because of the Israeli Government's intention to annex part of Palestinian lands on the West Bank of the Jordan River.

Russia has repeatedly warned its Israeli partners against implementing unilateral plans that contradict the international legal foundation for a settlement in the Middle East, which relies on UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. Russian diplomats noted that this annexation will upset the territorial continuity of the West Bank, which is an indispensable condition for the viability of a future Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.

We are concerned that such expansionist actions by Israel will provoke a dangerous cycle of violence on Palestinian lands and destabilise the general situation in the Middle East.

We reaffirm Russia's consistent position in support of a comprehensive and sustainable settlement of the Palestine-Israel conflict based on the two-state principle in line with international law. We urge all sides to abstain from any steps that can trigger a new and dangerous escalation of tensions in the region and prevent the creation of conditions for the resumption of direct talks between Palestine and Israel.

For its part, Russia as a member of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators continues to maintain contact with representatives of the UN, the EU and the US with a view to preparing a meeting in this format in the near future with the possible participation of the interested Arab countries and the League of Arab States.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 18:49:08 UTC
