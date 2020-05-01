Log in
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federat : Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's message to the organisers and participants of the Immortal Letters of Victory project

05/01/2020 | 02:39am EDT

It is my privilege to warmly welcome the organisers and participants of the conference.

Efforts to immortalise the feat of those who saved the world from the horrors of Nazism are acquiring special importance in the year of the 75th anniversary of Victory. This goal is pursued by the Immortal Letters of Victory, the initiative of Merited Artist of Russia Alsou Abramova, which is sponsored by the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO. We appreciate that our compatriots and representatives of many foreign countries are actively involved in carrying it out. Today, such noble efforts, which allow us to recall the shared chapters of our past and help us strengthen the bonds of time and generations, deserve deep respect and support.

I would like to make special mention of the involvement of the UNESCО associated schools in this initiative. I am convinced that the merger of intellectual and creative potential will serve the cause of preserving memory and upholding historical truth.

I wish you productive discussions, new successes and all the best. I would like to take this opportunity to offer you my sincere best wishes for the upcoming holiday, the Day of the Great Victory.

Sergey Lavrov

Moscow

April 29, 2020

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 06:38:08 UTC
